Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd Apprentices boost Osmaston Community Hub security and outdoor space

Safe and Sound, a Derby-based charity dedicated to safeguarding children and young people, is delighted to announce the incredible contributions of a team of apprentices from Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK’s internal and external apprenticeship scheme.

The team of 10 Apprentices, have spent months researching, planning, and executing a transformative project at the newly opened Osmaston Community Hub. Their dedicated efforts, funded by the Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust, have enhanced the hub's security, functionality, and appeal for the young people it serves.

The Toyota apprentices took the time to understand Safe and Sound's mission and the specific needs of the Osmaston Community Hub. Their project has made the hub a safer and more inviting environment for children and young people.

Their improvements include:

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Apprentices. Photo: Safe And Sound

- The team meticulously built a robust fence for the front of the hub and around the back of the Multi-Use Games Area, providing increased security and peace of mind for everyone using the facilities. Transformed Outdoor Space - The apprentices have turned the previously underutilised outside area into a vibrant and usable space. They constructed two sturdy picnic benches, a single bench, and a unique corner unit complete with flower beds and comfortable seating. A truly amazing touch was the inclusion of sensory plants, chosen for their pleasant textures and scents, adding an enriching element for the young people.

- The apprentices have turned the previously underutilised outside area into a vibrant and usable space. They constructed two sturdy picnic benches, a single bench, and a unique corner unit complete with flower beds and comfortable seating. A truly amazing touch was the inclusion of sensory plants, chosen for their pleasant textures and scents, adding an enriching element for the young people. Innovative Indoor Features - Inside the hub, the team showcased their creativity and engineering skills by building a fantastic gaming chair from a repurposed car seat, complete with a steering wheel and pedals. They also crafted a beautiful clock and a stylish table from repurposed alloy materials, adding unique and engaging elements to the interior.

Tina Green, Deputy CEO of Safe and Sound, expressed her thanks for Toyota's partnership: "We are absolutely thrilled with the outstanding work carried out by the Toyota apprentices. They have gone above and beyond, not only making the Osmaston Community Hub more secure but also creating truly wonderful and inspiring spaces, both inside and out. Their commitment to understanding our requirements and delivering such high-quality, thoughtful solutions is genuinely inspiring. The young people at the centre already love what they've done, and we've even heard that one young person has been inspired to explore the apprenticeship scheme at Toyota – a fantastic testament to the apprentices' positive influence!"

Richard Finchett, Trustee for the Charitable Trust and Deputy Managing Director at Toyota Manufacturing UK commented: “What a fantastic opportunity for our apprentices to put their skills to good use, whilst benefitting some amazing local organisations - a win-win all round”.

This collaboration exemplifies the power of community partnership, demonstrating how local businesses can make a tangible difference in supporting vital charitable work and inspiring the next generation.