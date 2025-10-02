Top Chesterfield solicitors simplify conveyancing and family law

Best Solicitors expand services at their established Chesterfield office.

Best Solicitors, a trusted client-focused law firm with offices in Chesterfield, Sheffield, and Barnsley, is renowned for providing approachable and professional legal advice across a wide range of services.

With a string of 5-star reviews, the firm is recognised for making complex legal matters simple and stress-free for clients.

The firm has now introduced conveyancing and family law services at its Chesterfield office, located at the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, Saltergate, Room 24, making it easier for local people to access expert legal support close to home.

Lizzie Bell (Family Law) and Kelly Harper (Conveyancing) at the Best Solicitor's Chesterfield office.

Conveyancing Made Simple

Whether clients are buying their first home, selling a property, or transferring ownership, the conveyancing team is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and stress-free process.

The team explains each step clearly and manages all the necessary paperwork, giving clients confidence throughout their property journey.

“Our goal is to make the conveyancing process simple and stress-free for our clients,” said Kelly Harper, Conveyancing Solicitor at Best Solicitors. “Our team is friendly, professional, and dedicated to achieving the best results.”

Family Law Support You Can Rely On

The Chesterfield office is also now home to Best Solicitors’ family law specialists, who provide advice and support during some of life’s most challenging moments. The team offers expert guidance on:

-Divorce and separation

-Financial arrangements

-Child arrangement applications

“Family law isn’t just about paperwork – it’s about real people and their lives,” said Lizzie Bell, Family Law Solicitor at Best Solicitors. “We bring legal expertise and empathy together, helping clients feel supported and in control every step of the way.”

Local, Trusted Legal Support

By expanding its services in Chesterfield, Best Solicitors is making it easier for local people to access professional, approachable legal advice close to home.

Whether buying or selling a property, or navigating important family decisions, clients can expect clear, practical, and supportive guidance from the team at Best Solicitors’ Chesterfield office.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 01246 946022 or visit www.bestsolicitorsonline.co.uk to get started.