Tokyo, Paris, London, Sydney... Loughborough? Dogs Trust Loughborough welcomes Staffy puppies

Dogs Trust Loughborough has recently announced the arrival of two litters of gorgeous puppies, sending the rehoming centre barking mad!

The first litter of puppies are four friendly Staffordshire Bull Terriers, named Tokyo, Paris, London, and Sydney after recent Summer Olympic host cities.

Brought to the centre as an unplanned, unwanted litter, the staff at Dogs Trust Loughborough have been kept busy by the happy pups, who are as energetic as all of the opening ceremonies rolled into one!

But it isn’t just the sporty Staffies who have taken up residence at Dogs Trust Loughborough. The rehoming centre has also shared the arrival of six Mastiff cross puppies, named after Star Wars characters.

Yoda, Rey, Kylo, Grogu, Ashoka and Wicket arrived in July and are now looking for their forever homes, hopefully not in a Galaxy far far away.

Celine De Crocco, Manager at Dogs Trust Loughborough said: ‘We are thrilled to have two litters of puppies with us at Loughborough. Naming them after Olympic host cities and Star Wars characters has brought a lot of fun and joy to our team.

"Adopting a puppy can bring immense joy, but it also requires thoughtful preparation and responsibility. It's important to remember that adopting a puppy is a big commitment!

"Each puppy has their own unique personality and we’re looking forward to helping them find loving, forever homes."

If two litters of puppies aren’t enough, Dogs Trust Loughborough is also expecting a new litter of German Shepherd puppies to arrive in August, all of which will be looking to find their own forever homes this summer.

To find out more about the dogs available for adoption at Dogs Trust Loughborough, or for more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/loughborough.