Tips to stay safe in the winter months from Derbyshire NW Chair

As the days grow shorter and the nights draw in, it's essential to adapt our routines and take extra precautions to stay safe during the autumn and winter months. Whether you're out walking the dog, heading to work in the early hours, or simply enjoying the outdoors, it's crucial to be aware of your surroundings. At Derbyshire Neighbourhood Watch (NW), we work closely with Derbyshire Police to ensure the community stays informed and safe.

Staying Safe as the Days Get Shorter: A Message from Lynn Farrar, Derbyshire NW Chair

With daylight hours shrinking, there are a few important steps we can all take to protect ourselves, our families, and our homes. Here are some essential safety tips to keep in mind as the sun rises later and sets earlier:

Safety While Walking – Especially with Dogs

With early morning and late evening walks becoming darker, it's vital to take steps to ensure you're visible and safe:

Wear reflective clothing : Whether you're out for an evening jog or walking the dog, wearing bright or reflective clothing makes it easier for vehicles to spot you. You can also invest in reflective collars or leads for your furry friends.

Carry a torch : A small, handheld torch or a headlamp will help you see where you’re going and help others see you too. Many phones also have built-in torches which can come in handy.

Stick to well-lit areas : If possible, choose routes that are well-lit and avoid shortcuts through dark alleys or parks.

Keep your phone close: Ensure your phone is fully charged before leaving the house and sharing your location with a family member or friend if you're walking alone. Along with varying your route.

Check on Your Neighbours

As the weather turns colder and days become shorter, it’s more important than ever to check in on vulnerable neighbours:

Reach out to the elderly : They may need assistance with daily tasks such as shopping or ensuring their home is secure for the night. Even a simple knock on the door or phone call can make all the difference.

Encourage a community spirit : By fostering strong relationships with neighbours, we can all look out for one another. Keeping an eye on each other's homes and offering support during darker months can help prevent crimes such as burglary and scams.

Join or set up a Neighbourhood Watch group: If you're not already part of one, consider joining or setting up a local NW group to stay informed and share advice.

Home Security Tips

As the evenings get darker earlier, it’s essential to make your home less appealing to potential intruders:

Use timed lighting : Ensure your home looks occupied even when you’re not there by using timers on lights. Smart lighting systems can be controlled remotely, adding an extra layer of security.

Secure doors and windows : Double-check that all windows and doors are locked, even if you’re only leaving for a short time. Consider adding additional security, such as window locks or deadbolts.

Install outdoor lighting : Lights around the exterior of your home can deter would-be intruders. Ensure entrances, driveways, and any dark corners are well-lit.

Consider CCTV or doorbell cameras: Visible surveillance systems act as a deterrent to criminals and can help identify any suspicious activity around your home.

Stay Informed and Report Suspicious Activity

Both Derbyshire NW and Derbyshire Police encourage residents to stay informed about potential crime risks in their area:

Keep up with local alerts : When you sign up to Derbyshire Neighbourhood Watch you will also receive crime updates and community alerts, .

Report suspicious activity: If you notice anything unusual, report it to the police and your Neighbourhood Watch group. Even small details can help prevent larger crimes. You can report non urgent matters online with 101.

Safety During Commutes

For those travelling to and from work during the darker hours, safety is just as crucial:

Plan your journey : Try to park in well-lit areas or use well-maintained public transport routes. Avoid isolated spots, and if possible, travel with a companion.

Stay alert: Avoid distractions like using your phone or wearing headphones in areas where you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Working Together for a Safer Derbyshire

By taking these simple steps, we can all contribute to making Derbyshire a safer place during the darker months. Whether it’s staying safe while walking the dog, checking in on elderly neighbours, or securing our homes, each of us plays a vital role in keeping our community safe.

As the Chair of Derbyshire Neighbourhood Watch, I encourage everyone to be proactive and vigilant. Together, with the support of our local police force and the Derbyshire community, we can reduce risks and continue to enjoy the beauty of our county, even as the nights draw in.

For more information and additional safety tips, please visit the Derbyshire Neighbourhood Watch website at www.derbyshireneighbourhoodwatch.co.uk or the Derbyshire Police website. Let’s look after each other this winter and make sure we all stay safe.