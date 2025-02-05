Time’s up for cataracts: Clear vision ahead for Derbyshire clock repairer

Leslie Ross, from Newhall near Swadlincote, is a busy man. From clock repairing and collecting watches to rifle shooting and playing darts, his range of hobbies means he rarely sits down. The one thing his hobbies have in common though is that they require good eyesight, so when he noticed that his vision was not as clear as it used to be he took action.

A few weeks later, following his NHS cataract surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic Uttoxeter, Leslie was back at his workbench, even able to see tiny writing on the back of his rare watches that he never thought was possible.

Rewind about 12 months, when Leslie first started noticing a problem with this vision: “I kept thinking that the sight on my rifle was broken” said the 86-year-old. “I dismantled the whole gun and cleaned every part, but the problem persisted. It was in fact my own sight that needed fixing and not the gun’s!”

“I also collect rare watches, clocks and old coins – visiting auction houses is a passion of mine. I trained as an engineer many years ago so I like to work out problems, then take my time to fix them. I can often mend items that jewellers won’t touch. I need good eyesight to work on the intricate details of these small watch and clock parts.”

Leslie Ross was treated at Optegra Uttoxeter

This hobby was at risk as his eyesight deteriorated, so Leslie went to see his local optician who confirmed that he had cataract in both eyes. He was referred to Optegra Eye Clinic Uttoxeter where he was seen within just four weeks.

Cataract is a natural age-related clouding of the lens of the eye, which can make vision blurred, cloudy, colours faded. The only treatment is cataract surgery to remove the cloudy lens of the eye and replace it with an artificial lens which provides clear crips vision.

With all of Leslie’s hobbies, he was eager to have this done as quickly as possible so was delighted there was such a short wait for the NHS surgery at the local clinic.

Optegra surgeon Mr Pedro Muel treated Mr Ross and said: “As someone who leads a very active life, it was clear to me that Leslie’s vision was extremely important – all those hobbies require excellent close up and distance vision.

“We are delighted that he can now see so well and continue pursuing his passions. It was a pleasure to treat him and listen to all his stories – I am glad that Optegra is now part of his repertoire.”

Leslie continues: “I can’t fault the staff at Optegra, everyone from the receptionist to the surgeon was absolutely brilliant. They already knew of me, because I had taken my sister for her cataract surgery a few months previously, so I felt comfortable and at ease right from the start.

“I am inquisitive by nature and like to ask questions but these were all dealt clearly and I didn’t feel rushed, there was no hurry at all. They made time for me and every other patient. You couldn’t wish to go to a better place.”

Another hobby which Leslie can now enjoy to the full with his wife Aileen is being out in nature and spotting wildlife through binoculars. “We would often travel up to 150 miles into the Dales and beyond, but I noticed before the procedure that I couldn’t see as far as I used to, and when driving home in the dark down country lanes the glare from ongoing headlights was blinding. Now that is all so much better and I feel so much safer driving.”

Leslie is delighted with his new-improved vision and is keen to continue with his many pastimes. “I like to play darts in the pub and could put three in the bull for a bet any time! When I struggled seeing the board and wondered if it was time-up for my party trick. Now I don’t have to worry about that!”

