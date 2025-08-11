Local housebuilder Tilia Homes sponsored a charity football match at Forest Edge, Chesterfield’s newest community, raising funds for Ashgate Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent event was organised by Site Manager Scott Colley, in memory of his brother Wayne Colley, who received compassionate care from Ashgate Hospice before his passing in 2023. The fundraising match not only honoured Wayne’s memory but also supported vital bereavement services that have helped his family come to terms with their loss.

Ashgate Hospice’s children and young person services have been a lifeline for the family, creating a safe space for Wayne’s children to talk, play, cry, or simply be themselves while navigating their grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tilia Homes supported the event with a £250 sponsorship, demonstrating its support for both a valued colleague and a cause that means a lot to the local community.

Tilia Homes Supports Local Charity Football Match at Forest Edge in Aid of Ashgate Hospice

Scott remarked: “It’s hard to put into words how much the hospice’s support has meant to my family. Having them there made a real difference when we needed it most. Seeing so many people turn up and get behind this event is amazing. It makes me proud to be part of this community and I just want to say thank you to everyone who’s helped out or got involved.”

The match drew great support from local residents, hospice staff and the Tilia Homes team, successfully raising over £10,000 for the hospice. Photographers and community representatives were on hand to capture the event, giving a strong sense of ‘community’ growing at the Forest Edge development.

Chloe Dunn, Sales Director at Tilia Homes, said: “At Tilia Homes, we don’t just build homes, we aim to build thriving communities. Supporting Scott and the Forest Edge community is important as we strive to create places where people feel connected, supported and proud to call home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest Edge is quickly becoming a sought-after neighbourhood. The development offers a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes designed for first-time buyers, families and professionals. Green spaces and local amenities add to the appeal of this emerging community.

Tilia Homes Supports Local Charity Football Match at Forest Edge in Aid of Ashgate Hospice

Following the success of the match, Tilia Homes continues to strengthen its relationships with local schools, clubs and community groups as part of its ongoing commitment to the area. Earlier this year, the Mayor of Chesterfield joined other local guests at the official launch of Forest Edge, a clear sign of Tilia’s long-term commitment to the town and its future.

Show homes at Forest Edge are open for viewings.