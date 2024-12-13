Three Derbyshire holiday parks win top tourism awards

Three Derbyshire holidays parks have been presented with top regional tourism awards by UK holiday giant Hoseasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darwin Forest was crowned Best Large Relax and Explore destination in the Heart of England for the third year in a row at the staycation specialist’s 18th annual Awards – a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2024 season.

Rivendale Lodge Retreat, in Ashbourne, also triumphed on the night picking up the award for Best Large Lodge Escape destination in the Heart of England. Longnor Wood Holiday Park in Buxton was crowned Best Small Relax and Explore destination in the Heart of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at the Hilton Metropole, in Birmingham Nick Grayson, Executive Chairman at Pinelog Group Limited – the parent company of Darwin Forest said: “This is a fantastic result for everyone who works so hard to make sure our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us. We are very aware that they place an enormous amount of faith in us when they choose where to go on holiday, so it’s great to know we’re getting it right.”

Nick Grayson, Executive Chairman at Pinelog Group Limited – the parent company of Darwin Forest (R), Lyndsey Grayson, Managing Director at Pinelog Group Limited (third from left) and members of the Darwin Forest team receive the park’s award from Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons (third from right).

Darwin Forest is part of Hoseasons’ Magnificent collection – a range of incredible locations across the UK, the collection has been designed for guests looking for truly exceptional holiday experiences. Magnificent locations have the highest level of luxury accommodation, outstanding service, and innovation throughout.

Speaking after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons, said: "These locations continually go above and beyond to delight our guests. Their commitment and hard work have led to impressive review scores this year – a key factor for most holidaymakers when choosing where to stay. We are grateful for their continuing partnership in this our 80th year and wish them all the best for another successful season in 2025.”