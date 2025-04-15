Three Bolsover community facilities targeted in £130k investment
Bolsover District Council’s Executive agreed to accept £128,333 from the East Midlands Combined County Authority as part of the Rural Economic Prosperity Funding (REPF).
The cash will be spent on developing plans and improvements to three separate projects.
Bolsover District Council’s Chief Executive, Karen Hanson said, “We are delighted to announce that three communities in our district will receive funding as part of our Rural Economic Prosperity funding.”
The first will see £35,000 spent on the installation of a disabled ramp and access improvements to the Glapwell Cricket Club pavilion building and include a new accessible toilet.
The second is to produce RIBA Stage 2 drawings for the construction of a replacement community centre in Pinxton, to provide improved and accessible accommodation for community groups at a cost of £53,333.
And lastly £40,000 will be used to produce RIBA Stage 0-2 drawings and associated business plan for the construction of a community centre in the former Anchor Inn public house building in Clowne.
Karen added, “The improvements to these facilities will not only directly benefit the communities in Glapwell, Pinxton and Clowne, but provide them with more accessible and modern facilities and we can’t wait to get started on them.”
The delivery of the projects must be completed by March 31, 2026 and is funded by the UK Government.