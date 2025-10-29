Three Bellway site managers in the East Midlands win prestigious industry award

Three Bellway East Midlands site managers have received a prestigious Seal of Excellence from the NHBC. Pictured with their awards are, from top left, Gary Archer, James Kilby and Dave Pringle

Three site managers at Bellway East Midlands have won coveted Seal of Excellence awards from the National House Building Council for the quality of their work.

The winners are Dave Pringle at Abbey Fields Grange in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, James Kilby at Holbrook Park in Chellaston, Derbyshire, and Gary Archer at Ashlands in Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

The trio collected their accolades at the NHBC Pride in the Job awards ceremony for the East region, held at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday 24 October. It follows their success in the previous round of the competition when they were among just 450 site managers from across the country to win a Quality Award.

Dave, 57, who lives in Hucknall, is no stranger to success as this is his sixth Seal of Excellence to go with nine Quality Awards.

“I never get tired of winning these awards,” he said. “To claim one of these NHBC accolades you have to be on the ball every minute of every day so to be acknowledged in this way as being on top of your game will never grow old for me.

“In order to achieve the highest of standards you have to be able to rely on members of your site team. I count myself very lucky to be in charge of an excellent team at Abbey Fields Grange where everyone buys into the concept of always striving to be the best.”

This Seal of Excellence for James Kilby comes a year after he claimed a Regional Award for his work at Holbrook Park.

James, 40, from Rolleston on Dove, said: “It is great to be able to attend a glitzy awards evening but the hard work never stops. There will be no let-up in our efforts at Holbrook Park because we are driven by the total commitment to produce new homes of the very highest quality for our customers.

“Being awarded a Seal of Excellence for Holbrook Park sends out the very clear message that the extremely high standards we have achieved at the development have been maintained. We go again for next year.”

Gary, 58, from Nottingham, said: “I was very pleased when I heard that I had won a Seal of Excellence. Going up onto the stage to collect an award is fun but the only reason you are there is because of the commitment and hard work you have to put in on a daily basis over months and months.

“The judging process is a very rigorous one which involves spot checks on the day-to-day running of your development. As site managers we are assessed on six key areas which include interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. We have to be across everything and to be recognised by these industry experts is very gratifying.”

Lee Wilkinson, Construction Director at Bellway East Midlands, said: “First of all, I would like to pass on my heartfelt congratulations to Dave, James and Gary, who have all done us proud at Bellway East Midlands. To have three site managers awarded the Seal of Excellence for the quality of their work is something for this division to celebrate.

“It takes an extremely high level of focus, dedication and attention to detail to meet the exacting standards of the NHBC judges. Thousands of sites up and down the country are evaluated each year and it is only the very best that are selected for Quality Awards, so to go one step further and win a coveted Seal of Excellence is a fantastic achievement.”

The NHBC Pride in the Job awards are held annually and every site manager with a development that is registered for an NHBC Buildmark warranty is entered into the competition.

To find out more about Bellway developments in the East Midlands, see https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands.