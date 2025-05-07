There’s still time to have your say on the new Chesterfield Borough Local Plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is still time for residents and businesses to have their say on the new Chesterfield Borough Local Plan.

The online consultation is open until Monday, May 12 – people do not have to respond to every element of the consultation and can choose to comment on specific issues that are important to them like climate change and community infrastructure.

The Local Plan – which is prepared by Chesterfield Borough Council - is a crucial part of the planning process and sets out how many homes and commercial properties will be built, and where. This aims to ensure that new development is sustainable and supports local economic growth without negatively impacting upon people’s health and wellbeing or the environment.

Changes to national planning policy, including updated housing targets which have been introduced since the current Local Plan was adopted, have meant that a new Local Plan is needed.

Chesterfield residents and businesses can have their say on the Local Plan

The new Local Plan will set out where development should happen over the next 15 years and identifies how infrastructure including school places, GP surgeries, leisure facilities, roads, and green spaces can be provided to meet the needs of both of existing and new residents.

Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, planning and environment, said: “I know lots of people have strong views about what should be built and where - this consultation is their opportunity to share these with our planning team and potentially have them incorporated into the new Local Plan which will guide development across our borough for the next 15 years.

“The Local Plan is one of the most important documents in the entire planning process because it sets out where development will happen, how many homes will be built and identifies the things you need like doctor’s surgeries and school places. Telling us what you think will help ensure we can create a plan everyone can get behind and that building across the borough is both sustainable and appropriate.”

As well as setting out where development should happen the Local Plan will also include policies which will help guide the planning process. And it plays a key role in tackling the climate emergency by guiding the transition to a low carbon society, mitigating climate change and improving biodiversity across the borough.

Councillor Martin Stone, said: “We are aiming to become a carbon neutral borough by 2050, and the Local Plan will play a key part in ensuring that we can meet this target. Your feedback can help ensure we include policies and identify ways to support nature, improve biodiversity and encourage housing to be more efficient and produce less emissions. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to play your part in helping tackle climate change here in Chesterfield.”

You can take part in the new Local Plan consultation online or provide your comments in writing. For more details about how to take part visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/new-local-plan