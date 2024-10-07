“There is so much musical talent here” says Mayor of East Staffordshire at YMCA Burton fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of East Staffordshire and Mayor’s Consort were VIPs in attendance at a live music fundraiser which saw six different artists and bands from Derbyshire and Burton perform. Everyone was delighted that the event, hosted by Burton Radio, raised £650 for YMCA Burton, which will go directly to help those in need in the local area.

Established in 2019, Burton Radio, a community radio station, which aims to bring the people of Derbyshire and Burton together, have created an ongoing partnership with YMCA Burton. They hope for this to be the first of many fundraising events.

The sell-out evening was a huge success, and attendees enjoyed sets from Robbie Joyce, HorthWorld, Paige Morris, Paytron Saint, Jon Coley and headline artist, SCRUMP. All ticket sales, donations and raffle money contributed to the impressive £650 raised.

The variety of talented musicians from Derbyshire came together at The Brewhouse and the evening was hosted by the station’s dedicated team; J-Man, Matt Reid, Scott Milligan, John Clarke and Tom Berriman.

VIPs the Mayor and Mayor Consort in attendance

“The event was to raise vital funds for YMCA Burton,” Scott explains, “but also to raise awareness of the incredible work they do, helping the people in this area who need it most.

“I didn’t realise prior to our conversations that despite the fact the YMCA is an internationally known charity they operate independently and are self-funded at each branch.

“I’ve recently joined YMCA Burton for some of their outreach work and it’s been eye opening. They are our neighbours and I’ve driven past their building for years, but I didn’t know there is accommodation at the back for people to use if they haven’t got a home to go to.

“We’re proud to partner with them and to help shine a light on what they do. It’s important to us and we’re looking forward to hosting more fundraising events and activities in the future.”

DJ John Clarke (front centre) and Isabelle Winter from YMCA Burton with Burton Radio team

“Our station is all about helping the community,” Matt said. “This event is also about bringing the community together through the vibrant music scene we have here. We want to give local acts a platform and celebrate and support these incredible musicians.

“All our tickets sold out and that’s reflective of how people want to support live, local music and YMCA Burton. We’re so happy we could all come together to raise this money for such a great, local cause.”

Radio DJ, John Clarke, echoed: “It’s important to build networks and it’s important that communities genuinely pull together.

“Joining Burton Radio as a DJ has been life-changing for me, and it demonstrates its inclusivity to me and my community that I can do this.”

Burton Radio presenting £650 to YMCA Burton

“It’s a real privilege,” J-Man added. “We always wanted to have a charity arm to our station because we are for the community. Burton Radio used to be called Micro Brew Radio and we changed our name recently because we have grown, our goals have changed and we wanted to reflect that.

“To come from a small community station to now being able to help local people in this way, in partnership with YMCA Burton is amazing.”

The money raised from the evening will go directly to the services the YMCA Burton offers which includes providing supportive and safe accommodation for those who are homeless, practical and emotional support, family counselling, a food bank and outreach work.

Fundraising officer at YMCA Burton, Isabelle Winter, said: “It’s been fantastic building a relationship with the Burton Radio team, especially when they are such a core service for the community themselves.

Headline artist SCRUMP

“They’ve been so supportive in promoting our work and our events. Scott even joined our outreach walk at 4.30am where we go out regularly looking for vulnerable people and people in distress who may need our help, perhaps someone sleeping under a bridge or in an alleyway or a cardboard box.

“The artists were terrific and the money, which is much needed, will be so gratefully received.”

Speaking with the artists, Robbie Joyce from the Ritz band, who played a solo acoustic set and said how happy he was to be fundraising for YMCA Burton, whilst Andrew Horth of HorthWorld from Melbourne, Derbyshire, also referenced how much Burton Radio has done for him as a new artist. Paige Morris explained how the station has created an immersive, inclusive, supportive community for artists and listeners alike and Paytron Saint's guitarist and vocalist, Nick from Belper, Derbyshire said:

“I love Burton and it’s really changing with all the artistic endeavours that are going on. It’s a vibrant artist town.”

Singer, Jon Coley, travelled for 12 hours from Glasgow to attend. “It means a lot to me to be here,” he said. “Not just because I grew up here but because the radio is a proper voice – one for people who may not otherwise have one in the community. They’ve created a safe creative space for everyone.

“DJ John is my best friend; he has cerebral palsy and the station has done so much for him. We’ve just realised we’ve known each other 25 years today!”

Belper based band Paytron Saint

Headline act, SCRUMP, brought the energy and the dance floor to life to end the evening with his pumping indie-pop tunes. “The audience were amazing,” he said. “We’re all here for an incredible cause and that was really reflected in the spirit of the evening.”

Mayor of East Staffordshire, Shelagh McKiernan, said: “It was so wonderful to be invited tonight, there is so much musical talent in Derbyshire and Burton and it’s been a fantastic evening.

“I’m proud to be supporting Burton Radio and YMCA Burton and the incredible work that they both do for the community.”