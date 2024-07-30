The Willows B&B opens in Bolsover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy and Louise Sutton have realised their dream by converting part of their beautiful home in Bolsover into bed and breakfast accommodation.

In March this year, Andy and Louise, finally opened The Willows B&B to guests after 12 months of renovations to their home in Bolsover. They have been thrilled with the number of guests and the support of local businesses and the community. The Willows has 4 bedrooms, 3 of which are ensuite and 1 has a private bathroom, and can accommodate up to 8 guests at any one time, providing a delicious locally sourced breakfast.

So far guests have visited the B&B from all over the UK, America, Switzerland and Sweden. There are future bookings from Australia and France and enquiries are being made almost on a daily basis. Every guest without exception has been complimentary about the friendliness, cleanliness and convenience of the B&B. Some comments from the visitor's book include "Very welcoming, comfortable bedroom, delicious breakfast, beautiful garden; superb all round" - "Awesome B&B with the warmest welcome from Andy & Louise - will definitely be back!" - "Wouldn't hesitate to recommend and come again" - "Hosts, food and room all excellent and outstanding". There are also 5* reviews on TripAdvisor and Google and the couple are overwhelmed by the positive feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has always been a dream of Andy and Louise to own a B&B and they had searched for a long time until realising that their own home was ideal for renovation and the fact that there was a real need for short term accommodation in the area. The fact that Bolsover has its very own Castle and The Willows is within walking distance of the Castle and the town centre is a huge advantage to visitors. Bolsover also has many people from all over the country moving to the area and needing accommodation for family and friends.

The Willows B&B is Open!

The Willows hope to welcome all visitors to the area; cyclists, walkers, historians and all other tourists. The couple also welcome guests from local businesses who are visiting for training purposes or working away from home.