The toughest job markets of 2025: Roles with the worst employment prospects

Research from The Global Payroll Association (GPA) has shown that a third of UK workers are planning to leave their current jobs in 2025. Top motivating factors include pay, job security and career progression. So, where are these workers most likely to go, and are there jobs available for them in their preferred positions?

A new study by Instant Offices highlights the shifting dynamics of the UK job market. The research analyses factors such as the jobs with the highest search volume, average salary and industry vacancies to reveal the jobs with the greatest demand and highest number of opportunities.

Predictions: The Most In-Demand Jobs for 2025

Based on online search behaviour, we can see the jobs that most people are looking for going into 2025. Physician associate positions are at the top of the list. Physician associates work alongside doctors, diagnosing and managing patient care. According to Glassdoor, the average base salary for a physician associate in the UK in 2025 is £44,000.

Job Search

Jobs With the Best Employment Prospects in 2025

The latest job market analysis highlights the most promising roles for job seekers in 2025. Assistant psychologist positions rank highest, offering the best balance between demand and availability, with over 102,000 searches and 143,000 vacancies at the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, administrative assistant roles follow closely, with 101,066 searches and 57,000 vacancies, making them a strong option for those seeking stable employment. Marketing coordinators and cyber security analysts also feature prominently, each exceeding 100,000 searches but facing more limited vacancies at 37,000 each.

Jobs With the Worst Employment Prospects in 2025

Teaching ranks as the most competitive profession in 2025, with a staggering 1.76 million searches but only 60,000 available vacancies, creating an overwhelming supply-demand gap.

HGV driver positions also face tough prospects, with over 257,000 searches competing for just 38,000 roles, resulting in an overall score of 3.56. Similarly, warehouse and car driver roles, despite offering stable employment, have nearly 200,000 searches each but only 38,000 vacancies, making them highly competitive.

Flexible Office Demand Aligned with Job Demand Nearly half of the jobs predicted to be most in demand for 2025 can be done remotely or with flexible working arrangements, including an assistant psychologist, finance assistant, executive assistant, and data analyst roles. This growing preference for remote positions is expected to drive increased demand for flexible, virtual, and hybrid office spaces, reflecting the ongoing shift towards more adaptable working environments. Lucinda Pullinger, Managing Director at Instant Offices says "The rise of remote work has proven that productivity isn’t tied to a single location. The future of work is flexible. Businesses must provide solutions that empower employees to thrive wherever they are and, in doing so, drive productivity. Flexible workspaces contribute to a right-sized, agile infrastructure and the tools to support teams, helping them stay connected, engaged, and productive no matter where they are."

