The Sound of Music at Nether Heage
Reverend Anthony Wells (who also led the band) led the outdoor service along with Local Preacher Geraldine Stamp. Church Steward Karen organised the ‘bring and share’ tea.
The band, with Rev Tony, provided music for seven songs starting with ‘Praise My Soul the King of Heaven’ and including ‘To God Be The Glory’.
A ‘Sailing By’ theme was emphasised by 3 Bible readings including Mark 4 v35-41 ‘Jesus Calms the Storm’ and both Rev Tony and Preacher Geraldine told personal stories of boating incidents in their lives exampling the ups and downs of life but where God is our steadfast friend.
Reverend Tony said’ “The setting of Nether Heage chapel for a summer outdoor service is quite wonderful, with the pretty working windmill nearby. There was a real connection with Gods creation and I’m sure the sound of praise echoed around the rolling countryside.”