The Rapid Relief Team supports Ashgate Hospice for Superhero Night Walk

Charity the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) has partnered with Ashgate Hospice Charity for the Ashgate Superhero Night Walk, which was attended by over 1,000 local residents.

The collaboration aimed to support and raise funds for the hospice, enabling it to continue offering high-quality care to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

The Superhero Night Walk is a themed fundraising event where participants dress up as superheroes and walk a designated route at night. 27 volunteers from the RRT supported the hospice by providing participants with 1,000 burger meals and refreshments.

The walk also featured various activities and entertainment along the road to ensure a memorable experience for both participants and spectators. The event not only raised vital funds for the hospice, but also raised awareness of its important work.

The event fostered community spirit by bringing people together for a worthy cause while offering an enjoyable atmosphere with stilt walkers, bubble displays, live performances, and engaging activities. Attendees also participated in vintage games, a tombola, and a raffle which saw the winner take home a family ticket to Disney on Ice.

Bradley McEwan, Events Co-ordinator for RRT Chesterfield, commented on the partnership: “As a dedicated volunteer with the Rapid Relief Team, I’m honoured that we were able to provide 1,000 meals at the Ashgate Superhero Night Walk 2024. We wanted to support this important event and contribute to the vital work of Ashgate Hospice Care.

“By offering these meals, we assisted participants and enhanced their experience while supporting the hospice’s crucial services. We are committed to putting compassion into action and making a positive impact and we were grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a meaningful cause.”