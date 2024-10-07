Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rams back NSPCC's Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign, calling on clubs in Derbyshire to host a huddle.

Derby County Football Club and the NSPCC are calling on sports and activity clubs, teams, parents and carers across the UK to take part in Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport week.

Part of a year-round safeguarding campaign, this year’s week of action - led by the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) - takes place between October 7 and 11 and kicks off with a star-studded event held in Manchester.

Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport is designed to raise awareness of safeguarding in sports and activity clubs and create safer sporting environments for children across the country. Celebrities and clubs backing this year’s campaign include Alan Shearer, Olympic basketballer and star of BBC’s The Traitors Fay Greaves, Olympic weightlifter Chloe Whylie, and Derby County.

Photo of Ram’s mascot Rammie supporting a local community project in Derbyshire

The aim of this year’s campaign is to focus on the importance of building stronger, more inclusive communities around sporting and activity clubs, encouraging parents and carers to look out for not just the young people taking part, but their families too, helping anyone who needs support to get it sooner.

The top concerns reported to the NSPCC's Helpline in 2023/24 by adults relating to a sports setting were sexual abuse and exploitation and emotional abuse’.

Simon Carnall, Head of Community for Derby County Football Club, said: “Children and young people have the right to develop their passion for sport in a safe and positive environment, which is why Derby County Football Club is wholeheartedly backing the NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week.

“At the club, we’re passionate about developing talent and championing child safeguarding both in our youth teams and within the local community. Everyone working at the club has a responsibility to safeguard the welfare of children and young people, we all must play our part.

The NSPCC's CEO, Sir Peter Wanless, said: “By participating in this year's campaign, clubs are showing that they are serious about creating a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable sporting environment for young people.

“Each year, Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week gets stronger, and it provides an opportunity to reflect on how we can all work together to ensure that every child can participate in sport free from harm.”

Michelle North, Head of the CPSU, continued: “Safeguarding children in sport is a shared responsibility. This campaign gives us the opportunity to come together as a community to ensure that the safety and well-being of young athletes are always our top priority.

“By getting involved in this initiative, sports clubs, coaches, and parents can help create a culture where safeguarding is embedded in every aspect of the sporting experience.”

Through the Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign, the CPSU aims to empower parents and carers to feel confident in their role in keeping children safe while helping clubs and teams understand how they can foster a protective and inclusive environment.

As part of this initiative, clubs, coaches, and parents are being urged to host a “Team Huddle” event — a fun and informal gathering that brings together everyone involved in the sporting community to raise awareness and create meaningful discussions around safeguarding.

A Team Huddle can be part of an existing event, such as a club meeting, or it can be its own standalone event designed to bring everyone together. Free Team Huddle Event Packs are available from the CPSU website which include a variety of resources to help spark conversations about safeguarding.

Michelle North added: “Team Huddles are a brilliant way to bring people together, providing an opportunity for parents, coaches, and club leaders to connect in a relaxed environment.

“But they also serve an important purpose. These events open the door to vital conversations about safeguarding, giving everyone involved a chance to reflect on their role in keeping children safe in sport.”

Any clubs taking part in Team Huddles can share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #SafeinSport and help spread the word about the importance of safeguarding practices and celebrate the efforts being made at the grassroots level to protect young athletes.