The Oddfellows Derbyshire: Create ‘to be’ and not ‘to do’ lists for greater retirement rewards

Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows members enjoying a sunny day out in York.

When you head into retirement, you’ll most definitely be asked “what are you going to do with all your free time?”

Creating a ‘to do’ list is a common first step for retirees. But as our friend Dr Andy Cope, a positive psychology expert and best-selling author, suggests, it’s much more powerful to create a ‘to be’ list instead.

He told us that it’s easy to get stuck in a rut once initial things to do lists get ticked off, and if you think about what kind of person you want to be post work, it will provide much greater focus, reward and sense of purpose.

For example, if you want to be a nice person, then you need to be kind, compassionate and present for those around you. If you want to be more adventurous, you should spend the day focusing on being curious and bold, and try new things.

Our local friendship group is chock full of characters who we’d describe as those who love to learn, stay busy and sociable, and who are thoughtful of others. We’ve around 70 social members and most are retired, or semi-retired.

So if these are the sort of traits you’d put on your ‘to be’ list, then do come along to one of our events. You’ll be in like-minded company.

We run regular meetups in and around Chesterfield and the wider Derbyshire area. In July, on Sunday 13 at 11am, we’ve an Open Garden Visit in Whittington Moor. On Wednesday 16 at 11am, a volunteer tour guide from Haddon Hall will be giving us a talk at our monthly coffee morning at Club Chesterfield. On Thursday 24 at 11am, we’re having a get-together at Litton Village Hall and on Monday 28 at 12.30pm, we’ll be joined by Sky Sport’s Nick Johnson for a talk and lunch at the Senior Spireite lunch at Chesterfield Football Stadium.

One of our group members, Marlene Copeland, said: “The Oddfellows appeals to the part of me that loves to explore. I get the chance to do things in great company – enjoy lovely meals in various locations and outings to different places.”

If our group, or any of our July events sound of interest, then I can send you a list of future events in the post if you call me on 07933 626720 or email [email protected]. You can also look us up on www.oddfellows.co.uk/events

We look forward ‘to being’ together soon!

by Trudy Ford, Social Organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows Friendship Group