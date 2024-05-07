The King who came to tea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His Majesty King Letsie III of Lesotho and his delegation, alongside officials from the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) were hosted by Alison Thorpe, Head of Central and Southern Africa department, when they came to dine during a recent official visit to the UK.

Proprietor Katrina Locke and her team provided a fabulous Derbyshire themed buffet for the King. His majesty was treated to a feast of local culinary delights including a quiche named in his honour, served alongside King Charles III coronation quiche. The King was delighted and amused by this unusual accolade, and Harry MacDonald, British High Commissioner to Lesotho, has asked for the recipe so that it can be cooked back in Lesotho!

A range of fabulous food, all sourced from Derbyshire producers or expertly made by the Eating House cooks, made it a feast fit for a King. Savoury delights, including Venison from the Chatsworth estate and locally smoked trout, were followed by a selection of The Eating House signature homemade cakes and desserts, such as Victoria sponge, treacle tart and lemon meringue pie. The menu was completed with a selection of fine local cheeses.

The King and officials outside The Eating House cafe

Katrina says “When I took the call about the King’s visit I didn’t hesitate to accept. My team and I have worked tirelessly to make this a unique and special event for our honoured guests, with a sumptuous buffet celebrating the very best that Derbyshire has to offer. It was a truly memorable evening”