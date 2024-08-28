The friendly face of East Midlands Airport on hand to aid an effortless experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We can all sometimes get agitated and flustered with various aspects of air travel – but at East Midlands Airport (EMA) there is a team of friendly helpers on hand to make things go smoothly.

EMA’s Customer Ambassadors were first introduced in 2021 to provide extra support as people got to grips with flying again after the Covid pandemic. Since then the team has more than doubled in size to 17 and will often be deployed to the busiest parts of the airport where customers may most need some help and guidance.

As an airport that prides itself on providing an effortless experience, the Customer Ambassadors are at the forefront of this. If there is any disruption or delays, they will be on hand to explain what is happening and what customers need to do.

For example, during the recent IT outage which affected airports across the world, EMA’s Customer Ambassadors helped with check-in arrangements and kept queues moving. On occasions when flights have been diverted to EMA from other airports, they are available in the Arrivals Hall to explain what travel arrangements have been put in place for onward journeys.

Brian Pemberton is one of EMA's friendly customer ambassadors, on hand to help.

Often, customers returning home via EMA will come across them as they approach passport control, with the Customer Ambassadors helping to keep queues moving and ensuring people are aware how to operate the passport e-gates.

The team is bolstered by eight ‘Friends of EMA’ volunteers, who are former staff members and bring their knowledge and experience of the airport to perform the same function. There are also 12 cadets from local colleges who join the team during their holidays – the busiest periods at the airport - to gain experience in the role, with the option of gaining employment with EMA once they have completed their aviation management or travel and tourism courses.

EMA’s Head of Customer Services Chris Drury said: “Our Customer Ambassadors are the friendly face of the airport – a real embodiment of our mission to provide an effortless travel experience for everyone using EMA.

“They are always on hand for help and advice, especially where it’s busiest or when there’s disruption and customers may be looking for some support and guidance. They’re a great bunch of people who help to make EMA the warm and welcoming place it is.”

Customer Ambassador and self-confessed aircraft fanatic Brian Pemberton added: “We have three main roles – looking after e-gates in immigration when passengers return from their holidays; parading the departure lounge helping passengers navigate their way around the terminal and with any issues they have; and also in the busy period from 3am to 8am looking after the departure hall, making sure passengers navigate through security in a timely manner.

“I just enjoy helping people, it’s probably my ideal job – I just love it. There’s no better job as far as I’m concerned.”