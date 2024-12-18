The do’s and don’ts of security checks to keep things effortless at East Midlands Airport this Christmas and beyond

People are being reminded of the do’s and don’ts of preparing to fly abroad after security officers confiscated more than 300 items a month from customers at East Midlands Airport.

EMA has a great track record of keeping security waiting times down to under 15 minutes for 99.8% of customers. But queues can slow down when prohibited items are found – and there are some weird and less-than-wonderful things that have not made it through security checks recently, from knives and chainsaws to lava lamps and even a bottle of urine.

The run-up to festive getaways brings extra items for customers to be aware of that are banned, including Christmas crackers, party poppers, fireworks and – if anyone was thinking about preparing a full festive meal abroad – frozen turkeys. All are things EMA’s security officers have had to confiscate in the past. Other recent confiscations included:

· Gym weights

Some of the items recently confiscated by EMA security officers, including a chainsaw, rifle-shaped bottle of brandy, car battery, scissors, bullet casing and a tin of car wax

· Bread knife

· Large toolbox

· Gun-shaped bottle of brandy

· Bullet casings

· Car rust-proofing oil

· Pigeon spikes

· Oars

· Hockey stick

· Stanley knife

· Car battery.

Some toys are banned because they have a resemblance to weapons, such as Nerf guns, water pistols – including one shaped like a rubber duck – and a Robin Hood bow and arrow from Nottingham Castle.

The Civil Aviation Authority sets most of the rules and regulations about what you can take through airport security in hand luggage, with some airlines also setting some of their own rules so customers are recommended to check before flying. The CAA’s prohibited items include weapons, knives, scissors, many tools, ammunition and chemicals. Liquids – including gels, creams, lotions, pastes and even jam and honey - are limited to no more than 100ml and containers placed in a single, clear, resealable plastic bag.

EMA’s Head of Security Jessica Hosier said: “We want to make our customers’ experiences with security checks as quick and easy as possible so they can get on with enjoying the start to their holidays. And we have a fantastic track record of achieving that, with 99.8% of customers waiting for less than 15 minutes and an average waiting time of just over seven minutes.

“Customers have an important part to play in making their journey through the airport as smooth as possible, by planning ahead and checking what is and isn’t permissible in hand luggage. We would rather not have to remove items and keep people moving through security, but the regulations are there to make sure everyone can enjoy a safe flight. And people planning a trip during the festive season should think about checking our list twice before flying.”

The rules and restrictions are available to view here: Security | East Midlands Airport. Information on what to do if anyone loses items at EMA is available here: Lost Property | East Midlands Airport and tips on travelling at Christmas can be found here: eastmidlandsairport.com/blog/posts/ultimate-airport-guide/travelling-through-the-airport-at-christmas/