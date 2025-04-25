The Barratt Foundation pledges boost for baby banks at Derby partnership launch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Barratt Foundation has committed to donating £200,000 to the Baby Bank Alliance as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting children, young people, and those most disadvantaged.

The Baby Bank Alliance supports and advocates for the UK’s 400+ baby banks and the families they support, to ensure every child has the essentials they need to thrive.

To celebrate this significant donation, Trustees of The Barratt Foundation and the Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands met with representatives of the Baby Bank Alliance at TOGS Children’s Clothes Bank in Derby. During this visit, they worked alongside volunteers and saw firsthand the vital support the baby bank provides to local families.

As well as providing funding, The Barratt Foundation – funded by Barratt Redrow plc – will be encouraging employees to get involved in the partnership by volunteering at their local baby bank or donating items. Baby banks accept donations of good quality, pre-loved items for babies and children and pass them on to families in need.

Representatives from The Barratt Foundation helping at TOGS Children's Clothing Bank in Derby

4.5 million children are now living in poverty in the UK, with over a million facing destitution [i], so the need for baby banks has never been greater. The Baby Bank Alliance estimate that UK baby banks supported over 400,000 babies and children in 2023.

Dani Adams, Executive Lead at the Baby Bank Alliance, said: “We are delighted to receive this generous support from the Barratt Foundation, which will be used to support the vital work UK baby banks are doing, at a time when demand for their services is rising.”

Andy Button-Stephens, Head of The Barratt Foundation, said: “Child poverty is on the rise and it’s important we support the organisations tackling this persistent issue. Baby Bank Alliance is one of those organisations, and it carries out a vital service to help families in need across the UK.

“This partnership will grant a welcome boost to baby banks across the UK, and we hope to extend our support beyond the financial contribution with volunteering and donations to local baby banks.”

The team from The Barratt Foundation lending a helping hand at TOGS Clothing Bank

The Barratt Foundation represents Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Redrow across their charitable work. The Foundation’s vision is to help communities throughout the UK to thrive, focusing its support on children and young people and those most disadvantaged.

To find out more about the work of the Baby Bank Alliance, visit the website at Baby Bank Alliance.

[i] Department for Work and Pensions ‘Households Below Average Income’ statistics, published 27/03./25.