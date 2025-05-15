The Bakewell Tart Shop unveils major refurbishment and sustainable innovations, paving the way for expansion across the Peak District

The Bakewell Tart Shop, the iconic 100 year old café and shop in the heart of Bakewell, is set to undergo a transformation that will redefine its offering and enhance the overall experience for visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of an ambitious growth plan, the shop will undergo a complete refurbishment in June, creating a fresh and exciting space that promises to be a key asset for both Bakewell and the wider Peak District region.

This major refit is not just about updating the décor - it marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for The Bakewell Tart Shop. The aim is to create a modern, streamlined model that can be replicated in select locations across the Peak District, expanding the brand’s reach and solidifying its reputation as a top-tier food and retail destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop will embrace a vibrant new layout, including a bright, welcoming café area and an efficient single service counter. The addition of new flooring, updated electrics, and refurbished toilets will complement the sleek new look. But it’s not just the physical space that’s changing - the food and drink offering is evolving and several new features are being launched to elevate the customer experience.

Duncan Kirk

This includes the introduction of a custom-built World Map of Bakewell Visitors, a new attraction for visitors to celebrate their trip to Bakewell. Formerly, they could leave an engraved lock on Weir Bridge, but due to structural concerns, this is no longer possible. Instead, the new map, 3 metres in width and located at the front of the store, offers an eye-catching, interactive way for guests to leave their mark. Visitors can choose a coloured pin sticker, write their name and date on it, and pin it to the part of the world they come from - creating a wonderful visual record of the internationally diverse and far-reaching appeal of Bakewell.

The Bakewell Tart Shop is also embracing sustainability with the introduction of The Good Cup, an innovative, eco-friendly coffee cup that eliminates the need for plastic lids. Made entirely from paper with a special coating, these cups are fully recyclable and home compostable, offering a greener alternative to traditional takeaway cups. This initiative underscores the shop's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices within the community.

Finally, The Bakewell Tart Shop has partnered with Curated Menu Software Ltd, a UK-first software solution designed to provide a safer and more confident dining experience for customers with food allergies, intolerances, or dietary preferences. The software, which will be live in-store soon, allows customers to easily input their allergens, intolerances or dislikes, generating a personalised menu that shows safe options and provides transparency and reassurance before they order. The software is also available for other hospitality venues to licence, offering a smarter and more efficient way to manage dietary needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the refurbishment, there will be a revamped menu, which will include a range of pies, pasties, sandwiches, and salad bowls, alongside the beloved cakes, bakes and Bakewell Tarts that have become synonymous with the shop. The Bakewell Tart Shop will also offer a broader gifting range, making it an even more appealing destination for those looking for special treats and souvenirs.

The Bakewell Tart Shop

In addition to the food offering, The Bakewell Tart Shop will introduce a limited selection of alcohol for both takeaway and dine-in. Guests will be able to enjoy single measure prosecco, cans of gin and tonic, and beer and cider, further enhancing the relaxed, vibrant atmosphere.

Duncan Kirk, the owner of The Bakewell Tart Shop, shares his enthusiasm for the refit and evolution of the store’s offering: “This transformation is about taking The Bakewell Tart Shop into the future. It’s not just about a fresh look, but a modernised service and a forward-thinking business model. The new menu, and features like the World Map of Bakewell Visitors, sustainable coffee cups, and Curated Menus all add to the excitement of the relaunch. This is just the beginning, and we are very excited about expanding the model throughout the Peak District in the years to come.”

The Bakewell Tart Shop’s grand reopening will take place in early July, following a three week closure period for the refurbishment. During the closure, the team will share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the transformation, building anticipation and excitement among loyal customers and new visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow The Bakewell Tart Shop on Instagram ( BakewellTartShop) and Facebook ( facebook.com/TheBakewellTartShopAndCoffeeHouse) to keep up to date with the latest news on the refurbishment and other developments.