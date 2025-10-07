Thank you for saying ‘yes’: thanks to those who came along for Friendship Month

Making new friends and trying something different can feel harder as we get older. That’s why I’d like to say a warm thank you to everyone who came along to our group events during Friendship Month this September.

Local social groups like Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows are here to offer a friendly space where you can meet others, share some company, and have activities to look forward to.

If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry – there are many more opportunities ahead. In the coming weeks we’ve got a coffee morning with a guest speaker at Loundsley Green Community Centre on Wednesday 15th October, a walk from the Jug & Glass Pub in Lea on Friday 17th October at 10am with lunch after and our usual monthly Ten Pin Bowling get together at Chesterfield Bowl on Tuesday 4th November at 11am, as well as other regular get-togethers in Chesterfield, Litton and Hathersage.

If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with me on 07933 626720 or by email at [email protected], and I’ll be happy to send you a diary of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/events.

We’d be delighted to meet you.

Trudy Ford – Social Organiser, Derbyshire Peak Oddfellows