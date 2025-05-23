Test your nature knowledge at Carsington Water this May half-term

Carsington Water's Move with Nature trail

Carsington Water is calling on all young nature lovers to get their walking boots on as they get set to open their FREE Move with Nature Trail for May half-term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening on Saturday 24th May, Carsington Water’s Move with Nature Trail gives young ones and their families the chance to test their nature-based knowledge with a quiz, while also exploring the reservoir and showing off their skills by trying some of nature’s key movements.

The trail is completely free and is open every day, running until Monday 2nd June. The trail is accessible and pushchair friendly, making it fun for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no need for a trail sheet, as Severn Trent has marked the trail out for visitors to simply turn up and get their adventure started, the trail is around Stone’s Island.

Once visitors have completed the trail, they can spend time at Carsington’s Mainsail restaurant, shop at some of their unique boutique shops, play around in the kids’ playground, learn all about water in the amazing hands on exhibition or even unleash their inner thrill-seeker and have a go at some water sports.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent said: “Our Move with Nature Trail makes for a great day out with the family, offering an opportunity for children to explore their inquisitive side while being out in nature.

“Aside from the trail, there is so much more that Carsington Water offers, from long walks to cycling, shopping and fantastic play areas, you really can enjoy the longer days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carsington Water hosts a number of different events all year round, from their running festivals through to artisan markets and other seasonal activities for all the family.

For more information about Severn Trent’s visitor sites, visit our website.

The country has had the driest March in 60 years, the sunniest April on record, followed by more extremely warm and dry weather in May. With less rain and drier weather, there’s obviously less water in rivers and reservoirs. So, while customers can be confident in their water supply, as water is of course a precious resource, Severn Trent is encouraging everyone to be water wise as the warm and dry weather continues.