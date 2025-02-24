Ten years of training tomorrow’s teachers: Trust tackling the shortage head on

Archway Learning Trust has been training teachers through its SCITT programme for a decade.

With the education sector continuing to face significant challenges in recruiting new teachers, Archway Learning Trust's Bluecoat SCITT (School-Centred Initial Teacher Training) programme provides a vital pathway for aspiring primary and secondary educators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its tenth year, the school-based teacher training programme offers a great alternative to university-led routes, equipping trainees with practical, hands-on experience in classrooms while ensuring they achieve the same professional qualifications.

Becky Underhill, Trust Lead for Teaching Induction, highlighted the programme's current progress and its appeal to prospective teachers: "Our practical, school-led approach is what sets us apart and continues to attract a wide range of trainees. Applications open in October for a September start, and many of our courses fill quickly, particularly subjects like social sciences, including sociology and psychology. We’re delighted to already have a healthy number of applicants signed up for September 2025. We typically offer 10 to 12 subjects each year and get a diverse range of applicants on the courses from those finding teaching later in life to recent graduates."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Department for Education’s (DfE) latest trainee teacher census, the DfE achieved 88% of its primary initial teacher training recruitment target for 2024-25 - down from 94% the previous year.

The Archway SCITT programme, based at Bluecoat Aspley in Nottingham, is addressing these issues by prioritising primary teaching recruitment as well as recruitment in high-demand subjects, particularly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) and Religious Education.

According to the DfE, teacher recruitment remains significantly below target in STEM subjects. In the 2024/25 academic year, there were 5,493 new Postgraduate Initial Teacher Training entrants for STEM subjects – an increase of 26 percent compared to the previous year. However, this figure represents only 61 percent of the DfE target of 8,965.

The Bluecoat SCITT programme has a proven track record of producing well-prepared teachers, with placements across two schools over a year-long course. Led by practising teachers and school staff, the programme emphasises relevance and credibility through the direct involvement of experienced educators. This approach ensures trainees are well-prepared for the realities of teaching, gaining insights and advice from those who know the profession best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archway is also giving a particular focus for those looking for a career in primary school teaching. As the UK continues to battle with having some of the largest average primary school classes in the industrialised world (27), driving recruitment in the sector is paramount.

For trainees going through the programme to become primary school teachers, they are given practical training. Trainees are in their placement schools four days a week. One day a week is committed to training with expert teachers in a bespoke training hub. Trainees then return to school to integrate their knowledge from their training into their planning and delivery in their placement school. Most importantly, trainees are supported in school placements by a dedicated mentor who provides on the job guidance and practical help.

Steph Bradbury went through SCITT during the 2022/23 academic year and obtained Primary Qualified Teacher Status (QTS). She said:

“The real challenge for primary school teachers is you need to be agile. Teaching early years is obviously very different. You’re going from teaching kids preparing for their exams to teaching children how to read and write – core skills for life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon completing her SCITT programme, Steph secured a position as a classroom teacher at Bluecoat Primary Academy, showcasing the local school based approach which is at the heart of SCITT.

Becky emphasises the importance of the programme’s community roots. "Many of our trainees come from the local area and remain here after completing their training, which strengthens our schools and the community. By providing practical, school-led training, we’re offering a credible and effective pathway for those looking to make a difference in education."

Rob Williams started his career with Archway on the SCITT programme as a history teacher trainee in 2018. Remaining at the Trust, he has progressed to Assistant Principal at Bluecoat Aspley. Speaking on his time training, he said: “SCITT was the best possible preparation for life as a teacher, and now leader, at the Archway Learning Trust.

“Training on the job allowed me to develop real-life skills and build relationships with staff and students, while learning the pedagogical skills that underpin everything teachers here do. The course leaders are warm, knowledgeable and have ‘walked the walk’ as Archway teachers. The subject specific sessions, on Friday afternoon, allow you to dig into the intricacies of your subject and learn from experts in your field. SCITT was the perfect springboard for my career as a teacher.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Hampton, CEO of Archway Learning Trust, highlights the need for concerted efforts in teacher recruitment: "The education sector is under immense pressure to meet growing demands, and programmes like the SCITT play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges. By focusing on high-priority subjects like STEM and Religious Education, we’re not just meeting targets but also shaping the future of education in our schools and beyond."

Archway Learning Trust is committed to ensuring that more aspiring teachers recognise the unique opportunities provided by the SCITT programme, helping to alleviate the strain on the education system and inspire a new generation of educators.

Archway Learning Trust is a Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) with 10 academies across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire. It is Nottingham’s biggest MAT, educating one third of Nottingham’s children.