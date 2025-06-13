Ten of Chesterfield’s most least expensive streets by average house price

The areas have been revealed by property company Property Solvers – who gathered five years’ worth of average sale price data across town postcodes.
Data shows Chesterfield’s some of cheapest streets include Hanbury Close – where three properties sold for an average of £83,000, Derby Road, where three properties sold for an average of £83,666 and Handby Street where four properties sold for an average of £84,250.
