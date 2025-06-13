Ten of Chesterfield’s most least expensive streets by average house price

By Ben McVay
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST
Pictured here are 10 of Chesterfield’s least expensive streets in terms of house prices during the last five years.

The areas have been revealed by property company Property Solvers – who gathered five years’ worth of average sale price data across town postcodes.

Data shows Chesterfield’s some of cheapest streets include Hanbury Close – where three properties sold for an average of £83,000, Derby Road, where three properties sold for an average of £83,666 and Handby Street where four properties sold for an average of £84,250.

Hanbury Close - three properties for an average of £83,000

1. Loundsley Green

Hanbury Close - three properties for an average of £83,000 Photo: Google

Derby Road, S40 2ER postcode - three properties for an average of £83,666

2. St Augustines

Derby Road, S40 2ER postcode - three properties for an average of £83,666 Photo: Google

Handby Street - four properties for an average of £84,250

3. Hasland

Handby Street - four properties for an average of £84,250 Photo: Google

Kentmere House, Archdale Close - seven properties for an average of £86,428

4. Boythorpe

Kentmere House, Archdale Close - seven properties for an average of £86,428 Photo: Google

