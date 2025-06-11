Ten of Chesterfield’s most expensive streets by average house price

By Ben McVay
Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:46 BST
Pictured here are 10 of Chesterfield’s most expensive streets in terms of house prices during the last five years.

The areas have been revealed by property company Property Solvers – who gathered five years’ worth of average sale price data across town postcodes.

Data shows Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road, Old Road and Matlock Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region. Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest-priced homes in the town are located.

Chatsworth Road, S40 3NU postcode - four properties for an average of £922,250

Old Road - three properties for an average of £850,000

Matlock Road - three properties for an average of £743,333

