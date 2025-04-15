Ten Derbyshire charities supported through foundations’ partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ten Derbyshire charitable organisations that offer mental health support have been awarded significant funding through the partnership work of two charitable foundations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Randal Foundation and Foundation Derbyshire have joined forces to identify a number of charities in the county, which have demonstrated the impact their work will have in tackling mental health issues within the community.

Both foundations share a similar cause, with the Randal Foundation focused on directly saving and significantly improving more than 1 million lives in the UK and globally, while Foundation Derbyshire has almost 30 years’ experience of distributing funds to grass root community causes in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charities and groups receiving grant funding include: Borderline Arts, Circus Strong, Community Care Group, Community Development - Chesterfield, Headstocks Cinema, High Peak Pride, Palterton Residents Association, SNAPP-IT - Chesterfield, Spiral Arts - Derby and Tea and Tots - South Derbyshire. Further information on each organisation and how they plan to use the funding is featured below.

Spiral Arts, Derby, a collective of visual artist educators who work on a wide variety of art projects in the community.

Dr Nik Kotecha OBE DL, Chairman of the Randal Foundation, which provided the funding, said: “We’re delighted to be able to make such a big impact on tackling mental ill-health in Derbyshire. This is part of our focus on supporting causes that provide interventions, which tackle the root causes of mental health issues. This includes helping people living with severe mental health difficulties to recover and then prosper, as well as providing assistance to young people, families and those who find themselves disadvantaged through no fault of their own.”

Rachael Grime, Chief Executive of Foundation Derbyshire, which has distributed more than 7,500 grants totalling over £19.5 million to good causes in the county, said: “This wide provision of grants to local voluntary groups and charities will have a very positive impact on mental health support in the heart of life in Derbyshire. It will also continue to help create a county where communities are strong, civil society is valued, and all individuals have the opportunity to fulfil their potential and be treated fairly and with respect.”

Derbyshire charities receiving funding for mental health support services:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Borderline Arts, Derby: The charity uses arts and creativity to raise awareness of Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and to tackle the stigma that surrounds it, whilst empowering those who live with the condition. The grant will provide funding for a peer support and arts therapy group for a full year, helping those diagnosed with BPD and their carers, families and friends. The group also provides education and training to medical professionals.

· Circus Strong, Derbyshire Dales: A community organisation dedicated to providing friendly, judgement free aerial and fitness classes, which especially welcomes the LGBTQIA+ community and individuals who suffer from depression, loneliness and anxiety. The grant funding will help expand their existing work through the implementation of a new Mental Health & Gymnastics club for young people, and to purchase an extra crash mat to take their current ariel clubs from six to eight participants.

· Community Care Group, Derby: The community group will use the grant funding to support their expanding group, with personal fitness sessions, talks from mental health professionals, as well as support with core costs. The sessions are aimed at supporting older isolated residents, which are predominantly but not exclusively from south Asian heritage.

· Community Development, Chesterfield: Aims to enhance the lives of the community of Chesterfield, and will utilise the grant funding to purchase equipment and resources to be used by resident counsellors in conjunction with families and adults accessing their suite of services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Headstocks Cinema, Bolsover: A not-for-profit organisation, which relies on fundraising to keep bringing Bolsover regular exciting screenings, will utilise the funding to support the development of a youth group, covering 10 screenings. The screenings will feature films representing marginalised communities, targeting low-income families.

· High Peak Pride: The charity celebrates LGBTQIA+ folk in the Peak District and is the organiser of Buxton Pride Picnic. They will utilise the grant to fund a pilot swimming programme for non-binary, intersex and other gender non-conforming people in the High Peaks and surrounding areas.

· Palterton Residents' Association, Bolsover: Is a volunteer community organisation, with a mission to bring people together and encourage new friendships and mutual support groups. They will utilise the grant funding to continue a popular craft group, aimed at older, isolated residents. The group provides opportunities to socially connect and participate in a purposeful and mindful activities.

· SNAPP-IT, Chesterfield: Is a free, mobile application that provides a safe and confidential, sign-posting service supporting the mental, emotional, physical and sexual health & wellbeing of children and young people. They will utilise the grant funding to purchase QR coded wearable devices, such as wristbands, lanyards, smartcards, keyrings, phone badges, plus promotional materials such as flyers, posters and banners, so a young person always has access to all the right services, at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Spiral Arts, Derby: Is a collective of visual artist educators who work on a wide variety of art projects in the community. They will utilise the grant to fund 12 weeks of a creative social hub called ‘Create in Nature’, at Grove Lodge in the Derby Arboretum, for local people referred by social prescribers due to mental health challenges.

· Tea and Tots, South Derbyshire: Supports low-income families in Burton and Swadlincote, with a passion for helping those most vulnerable and at risk from social isolation. The grant funding will help cover the group’s core costs for an 8 month period.

For more information visit www.randalfoundation.org.uk