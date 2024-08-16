Teenager Seb McCautrie introduced his grandmothers memorial fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenager Seb McCautrie introduced Gail's Fund presentations recently, when a total of £650 was donated to five local organisations as Belper and Duffield Rotary hosted the annual Gail’s Fund awards, at the Belper Strutt Centre.

Gail’s Fund was set up in 2022 by the Ashley family after the death of Belper woman Gail Ashley, much loved wife of Dave, mother of Nicola and Sarah and grandmother to Chessie, Maddie, Seb and Xanthe. Gail was not only a kind and caring family woman but also a hard working volunteer through Belper and Duffield Rotary which now administer the annual Gails Fund awards.

After a welcome by host, Rotary President John Stamp, there was a chance for everyone to mix and mingle and enjoy a light buffet, with the Ashley family meeting recipients of Gail’s Fund grants and a general exchange of knowledge of the work of the five organisations and Rotary. The hum of conversation showing this was a great success.

The presentation evening was a real family affair with the whole family present, with Seb McCautrie, aged thirteen and youngest grandson of Gail, spoke to the event, “I, my sister and cousins have very many happy memories of our Nana Gail; her kindness to us all, her care and compassion to us and other people. That’s why Gail’s Fund applicants have to demonstrate ‘care and compassion’ in order to qualify for a grant.”

Seb McCautrie 13yrs introduces his Nanas Memorial Fund Presentation

Gail’s daughters Nicola and Sarah presented donation certificates (monies being paid by electronic transfer) to:

•Belper School and Sixth Form Centre. With teacher Carolyn Ward receiving the donation, speaking of a significant number of students on the autistic spectrum. The donation going towards equipping a sensory room at the school.

•Derbyshire Toy Libraries received by Ann-Marie McMillan who explained the donation will help with ongoing sanitising of toys to be borrowed.

•Belper Stroke Club represented by John Braley who spoke of the donation will be used to assist with the cost of a trip out for members. (Where Gail’s grandchildren Seb, Chessie and Xanthe help when school permits).

Teacher Carolyn Ward of Belper School receives certificate from Nicola and Sarah

•Motown and Northern Soul Afternoons for older people received by organisers Shirley and Rob Argyle who explained the donation will be put towards the running costs of the dance afternoons.

•The Weston Centre - Duffield received by Trustees Chairman David Zydzienowski with the donation to helping fund a hearing loop system for the centre.

Belper and Duffield Rotary President John said, "Many of us worked alongside Gail and well remember her passion for helping and putting others first, so it's a great privilege for Rotary to administer the fund on behalf of Gails family."