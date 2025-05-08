Teen cancer survivor from Derbyshire uses pageant platform to inspire others
Billie, who developed a passion for dance, drama, beauty, and modeling from a young age, joined a modeling agency at 12. Just a year later, her world changed dramatically when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma—a cancer of the lymphatic system. Despite the challenges of diagnosis and treatment, Billie remained determined not to let cancer define her or derail her dreams.
Now in remission, Billie is not only continuing her modeling and performing journey, but she’s also giving back. She currently volunteers as a Youth Advisor for Teenage Cancer Trust, offering hope and guidance to other young people facing difficult times.
In a remarkable new chapter, Billie has qualified for the Miss Teen Great Britain semi finals—an opportunity she sees as far more than a beauty contest. “This platform allows me to inspire other girls to chase their dreams,” she says, “no matter what obstacles stand in their way.”
Billie hopes her story will help raise awareness of childhood cancers while encouraging young people to believe in themselves. “I want them to know they’re not alone, and that their future can still be bright and beautiful.”