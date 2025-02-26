The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Chesterfield set the tone for a happy new year with a 1920’s party at the Double Tree by Hilton Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon employees were invited to celebrate the achievement of the hundreds of colleagues who work at Amazon in Chesterfield during the company’s busiest months – known internally as ‘peak’.

During the pre-Christmas shopping season, Amazon employs thousands of seasonal workers to join the teams across its network of buildings in the UK. When the festive season passes, the team members from each fulfilment centre come together in style as a reward for their efforts delivering smiles to customers throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Bodger, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said: “As other workplaces are winding down for Christmas, operations in our fulfilment centre ramp up. It takes a huge team of people to ensure that every item ordered on Amazon throughout the festive season gets into customers’ hands safely and efficiently.

Team celebration kicks off 2025 at Amazon

“That couldn’t be achieved without our colleagues at Amazon in Chesterfield, so we wanted to mark and reward that with a post-festive season party. We’ve kicked off this new year together by celebrating all that we achieved last year, and I, for one, am looking forward to another brilliant year.”

Dean Barker, who works at Amazon in Chesterfield, attended the party. He said: “It was brilliant to see out our busiest season in 2024 and see in 2025 with a big event to celebrate teamwork and fun. I’m ready to get stuck into whatever this year holds for us at Amazon in Chesterfield.”