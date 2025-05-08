Taylor Wimpey hosts events in May to help buyers find new homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey is hosting a series of events across its developments in the West Midlands this month. The events have been organised to give potential homebuyers the opportunity to explore a range of available properties and help them find and secure a new home.

The sales team will be available to provide tailored advice and guidance to all those who attend and an Independent Financial Advisor (IFA) will also be available at some of the events to provide free mortgage advice.

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “We are looking forward to inviting potential homebuyers and visitors to our developments in Stafford, Sutton Coldfield and Swadlincote this month.

“We encourage potential homebuyers to come along to the event at their preferred development to find out about the range of incentives and offers we have available and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into.”

Homebuyers in the area are invited to visit the following developments from 11:00am to 5:00pm to learn more about Taylor Wimpey’s new communities:

Burleyfields - Saturday, May 10, Martin Drive, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST16 1GN. Visitors can enjoy refreshments while an IFA will be in attendance, along with the sales team to answer any questions. For more information about the homes available at Burleyfields, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/stafford/burleyfields

Lindridge Chase - Saturday, May 17, Lindridge Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B75 7HY. Visitors will have the chance to find out more about Taylor Wimpey’s homes at Lindridge Chase, as well as incentives available to get moving. There are expected roadworks on Lindridge Road on this date however the development remains open. For more information about the homes available at Lindridge Chase, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/sutton-coldfield/lindridge-chase

Gresley Meadow - Saturday, May 17, Rockcliffe Close, Church Gresley, Swadlincote Derbyshire, DE11 9FD. With two showhomes available to view as well as the sales team and an IFA on hand to discuss the purchasing journey, the event at Gresley Meadow will have something for everyone. For more information about the homes available at Gresley Meadow, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/swadlincote/gresley-meadow