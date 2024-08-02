Taster session for Scouts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taster session for potential Scouts.

Since January 2023, the 1st Sawley Scout Group has seen an increase in their Cub section (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) numbers of nearly 8%. Due to this increase and a large Scout Troop (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) the Group are having an open day so they can set up a second Troop.

This is being held on Saturday 17 August from 11.00am to 1.00pm. It will be at their headquarters in Beresford Road, Sawley. There will be several activities for you to try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children and young people involved in Scouts can get involved in over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to firelighting, geocaching to navigation and pioneering to zorbing. Skills they can learn and develop include teamwork, self-confidence, problem solving and social skills.

Getting ready for the high ropes

Volunteer Nigel said, “More children and young people want to join Scouts and we have lots of children and young people who could join tomorrow if we had more volunteers. Some additional volunteers would enable more children and young people to do these activities and learn skills for life.”

Nigel added, “Volunteering with Scouts is flexible and whatever time you can give, we will find a role for you. We will provide training as and when you want to do some. As a volunteer, you will make new friends, learn new skills, share interests and experience, be taken out of your comfort zone (only if you want to be) and make a difference to people’s lives.” Nigel added, “Seeing a child achieve something they didn’t think they could do will always make you feel proud that they have achieved something they didn’t think was possible. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose and a great deal of pride and satisfaction.” He added, “If you would like to volunteer in any capacity, and that can range from doing some administration, being a trustee or working with young people, please have a chat with us on 17th August.

If you want to know more about Scouts or where your nearest Scout Group is, visit www.scouts.org.uk