Tansley Barn Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Puffin Children’s Ward with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Tansley Barn Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to the Puffin Children’s Ward at Royal Derby Hospital as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Carole Walker nominated Puffin Children’s Ward for the competition saying: "There are poorly children who are in hospital over the Christmas holidays, we decorate the ward, and they get a gift from Santa, and a Light up Reindeer would be the icing on the cake. “

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said: “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year.

"We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”