Talented all-rounder gears up for ultra fundraising challenge

Accomplished musician and runner Charlie King is training for a 50 mile ultra marathon to raise money for two local charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie King (27) from Allestree is a modern rock and blues singer and songwriter and started running four years ago to support a friend who was training for a marathon.

He loved it so much that, after competing in two marathons and an ultra marathon himself, he committed to competing in the gruelling Peak District Ultras Limestone 50 on August 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie then decided that he should be combining the physical challenge with raising money for good causes and he reached out to Derbyshire’s specialist child exploitation charity, Safe and Sound, as well as Derbyshire Federation for Mental Health.

Charlie King

He said: “Music and running are my two passions in life and work well together as I spend my many hours in training also writing lyrics and composing music in my head.

“The ultra marathon on August 31 will be a particular challenge with 7,000 ft elevations but I am aiming to complete the 50 miles in just under nine hours.

“Safe and Sound is a local charity that does amazing work in our local communities and I wanted to support Derbyshire Federation for Mental Health as I have had my own challenges over the years. I hope to raise a good amount of money for both charities by completing this challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Economics graduate Charlie is a former analytics manager for the Civil Service and now shares his time between gigging and working at popular outdoor venue Electric Daisy in Bold Lane where he also runs open mic events with fellow musician Alfie Bricknell.

Charlie King

Safe and Sound CEO Tracy Harrison concluded: “It has been great to get to know Charlie and Alfie – particularly as our new city centre base which we refurbishing and plan to open early next year is next to Electric Daisy.

“We are always grateful for our fundraisers and other volunteers who go the extra mile for the charity but completing a 50 mile mountainous circuit is particularly above and beyond.”

To support Charlie King’s ultra marathon challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlie-is-running-an-ultra?utm_id=1&utm_term=7vmkagd4B for more information about the work of Safe and Sound and how to support the charity, visit www.safeandsoundgroup.org.uk/