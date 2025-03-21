Taking the leap for charity

On Sunday (23 March), Chesterfield Town Hall will witness an extraordinary sight: Our very own Chair of the Trust, Mahmud Nawaz, along with two ‘willing’ helpers on behalf of Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity, will be abseiling down its iconic façade.

Why, you ask? To raise funds for the Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity, Rural Action Derbyshire – Feeding Chesterfield and the Derbyshire Law Centre – the three charities proudly chosen as the 2024/25 Mayor’s Charity of the Year.

Mahmud Nawaz is swapping boardroom bravery for heightened fear!! When asked about the challenge, he quipped: “I’ve faced some tough meetings in my time, but nothing quite prepares you for dangling off the side of a building. It’s all for a fantastic cause, though, so bring it on!"

The Chesterfield Royal Hospital Trust Charity supports vital projects that enhance patient care and staff wellbeing. By taking on this daring feat, Mahmud and colleagues aim to inspire everyone to contribute to this worthy cause.

Three good causes, one aim - to benefit the community of Chesterfield

Mahmud added: “We wanted to raise funds for all three charities but more than that, we’re key players in the local community and we’re excited to be engaging in such a fun and joyful event at one of our most iconic buildings. I’d like to thank the Mayor and Mayoress – I think!! – for this opportunity!! Let’s raise some vital funds for three great charities! I’d urge everybody to give anything they may be able to – the difference made is huge for organisations like ours – where our charity provides equipment, training and opportunities which the NHS budget cannot stretch to.”

Feeling inspired? You can support their courageous efforts by donating here: www.justgiving.com/chesterfieldroyalcharity

Every penny counts toward making a difference in our community.

o, whether you’re cheering them on from the ground or donating from the comfort of your sofa, let’s rally behind Mahmud and the team as they take the leap - literally - for a healthier, happier Chesterfield!!

Please share across your socials and help us make a difference every day to our patients and colleagues, and the communities we are proud to support Her Worship The Mayor in serving.

We will share live updates and photographs throughout the event.