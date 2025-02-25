Taking the L plates off care in the community

Local husband-and-wife duo, James and Tahira Needham, are turning their shared passion for compassionate care into a thriving business that serves their community.

Drawing on Tahira’s extensive experience in the care sector and James’ background as a business owner in the driving school industry, they are combining their skills to launch Visiting Angels – based in Chesterfield and serving North Derbyshire and areas of Sheffield.

Their mission is simple: to teach others the best practices for providing high-quality, holistic care and wellbeing support, all within the comfort of clients’ homes. What truly sets them apart in the healthcare industry is their core principle — valuing people by valuing their time. This guiding philosophy ensures that every interaction is focused on providing personalised care that enhances both the physical and emotional wellbeing of their clients.

James’s background as a business owner in the driving school industry and his passion for coaching and people laid a natural foundation for his transition into healthcare. His roots in Sheffield, along with his values of family, respectability, work ethic and honesty, play a significant role in shaping how the business operates. “Throughout our careers, we’ve both encountered obstacles in the workplace – not just in care, but across various industries and we are both solution orientated people,” said James. “Our shared experience led us to believe there must be a better way to approach things. In our business, our philosophy is simple – treating people with the respect and value that they deserve and our service is grounded in the principle of valuing people through valuing time.”

James and Tahira with their son Jacob

Originally from London, Tahira moved to Sheffield for university. Upon graduation, she briefly returned to London for a role as a Senior Housing Manager but missed the community and quality of life Sheffield bought. Sheffield was the place where her values and heart most felt at home. Returning to Sheffield, to manage a retirement living home, she vowed to settle. In the years since, she has built a wealth of expertise across the sector – holding key roles in Quality and Compliance and Operations Management. Throughout her career, she has gained expertise in residential, nursing and domiciliary care, focusing particularly on those with Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other complex care needs.

Her career has spanned Scotland, Wales and the North of England. However, despite her extensive experience, Tahira became disillusioned with the treatment of carers and vulnerable individuals receiving care. Each experience has deepened Tahira’s commitment to providing high-quality care and wellbeing support.

“When I moved back to London, I quickly realised how much I missed the quality of life I had back home up North–the friendly people and the strong sense of community,” explained Tahira. “So, I didn’t take long before returning to manage a retirement living home. Over the years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the challenges of providers, clients and carers within our sector. Often, the struggles faced by providers and carers aren’t due to any fault of their own but rather the way social care is treated in this country.”

For clients and their families, Tahira found the emotional and mental health needs of clients struggling with grief, isolation and loneliness were not being adequately addressed or even identified as an area where support is needed. “The sector’s focus on physical care often overlooks the holistic needs of the whole person, leading to a lack of fulfilment for clients and their often disparaging loved ones. It’s heartbreaking,” said Tahira.

Visiting Angels’ ‘carer-centric’ approach also sets it apart from other companies in the in-home care sector. Carers working for Visiting Angels feel valued and respected for their commitment to the industry. By offering industry leading financial rewards and avenues for career development, James and Tahira are committed to addressing industry challenges that frequently leave caregivers feeling undervalued and underappreciated.

The couple has launched Visiting Angels North Derbyshire following the birth of their first son, Jacob. “Many people might think we’re crazy for starting Visiting Angels while caring for a newborn, but for us, it’s the perfect timing,” explained Tahira. “Starting our own family has made us more passionate than ever about creating a nurturing, supportive environment for others and promoting the importance of wellbeing. We want Visiting Angels North Derbyshire to be more than just a care provider – we want it to feel like a family.”

James and Tahira are excited to provide an Industry leading, unique offering to clients. “We are proud to offer our eligible clients a complimentary monthly 30-minute wellbeing session, which could include gentle chair-based exercises, hand massages or reminiscence work as examples. These sessions will nurture the person inside, stimulate the mind and promote both physical and emotional wellbeing. We offer families true peace of mind, improve clients quality of life and develop staff to find their spark through service. My wife and I are humbled to serve the community we love and show that care can be delivered in a better, more considered and compassionate way for all involved”.

For more information, or to see how Visiting Angels North Derbyshire could help you or your loved one, contact Tahira, James and the team on 0124 6900 023 or visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/northderbyshire