Swimming Lessons doing far more for Derbyshire children than just teaching life-saving skills

Swimming lessons are doing far more than teaching children a life-saving skill, says new research from Swim England’s #LoveSwimming campaign, with the latest wave of the campaign aiming to encourage children to start lessons at the earliest possible age.

The new data shows that swimming lessons are giving children the confidence, focus and resilience they need to manage the challenges of school life and beyond.

As thousands of children across England have headed back to school or entered a classroom for the very first time, which can often be a stressful and overwhelming time, for both children and parents. At a time when child mental health is a growing concern, parents are clear about the positive impact of swimming lessons.

The data, which is part of Wave 16 of the #LoveSwimming campaign has found of parents say their child’s health and fitness improved after starting swimming lessons, mainly noticing increased self-esteem and confidence, showing how time in the pool can help children develop belief in themselves both in and out of the water.

Whilst 84% of parents report their child’s mood improves following a lesson, highlighting how swimming can help children feel calmer, happier, and better able to cope with day-to-day challenges.

Leon Taylor understands these benefits both as a parent and as a former competitive diver, winning silver at the Athens Olympic Games, he said: “We all know the start of a new school year can feel overwhelming for children, whether it’s their very first day or just moving up a year – I’ve seen it first-hand with my five-year-old son, Ziggy.

“Ziggy attends swimming lessons regularly and we also swim together just for fun – it’s incredible to see how much confidence and calm he gains from being in the water. Those are just some of the qualities he’s gained from swimming and he carries them into everything else he does.

“Parents are seeing it clearly, lessons improve confidence, lift moods and even help reduce anxiety. It is about much more than learning to swim, it is about learning to thrive.”

Parents also saw the immediate impact of lessons, with 8 in 10 working parents believing swimming lessons have helped reduce their child’s stress or anxiety, underlining the role lessons can play in supporting children’s emotional wellbeing.

These benefits are not only felt at home but also carried into the classroom with nearly 8 in 10 parents saying swimming lessons improved their child’s concentration and attention span. With lessons structured around listening, following instructions and practising skills, swimming is seen as supporting wider learning.

Further to this, nearly three quarters of parents believe swimming lessons supported their child in school, helping children to be more engaged, motivated and ready to learn.

Alex Barrett, Swim England’s Senior Technical Aquatics Manager, added: “Swimming teachers see it every day, children leave the pool happier, more focused and ready to take on challenges.

“What is striking in this research is how consistently parents connect swimming with improvements in their child’s wellbeing, from confidence and resilience to concentration and learning.

“Swimming lessons play a vital role not just in keeping children safe, but in supporting their development and their success at school.

“That is why Swim England believes every child should have the opportunity to start lessons from the earliest age.”

This research highlights the broader role swimming lessons play in a child’s development, not just boosting their mental health or helping them manage emotions, but improving their ability to learn.

Swim England want to use the #LoveSwimming campaign to highlight the importance of children not only starting swimming lessons but continuing them long enough to gain the full benefits.

Parents can find their nearest swimming lessons at swimming.org/poolfinder.