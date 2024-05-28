Swifts welcomed in Baslow as community environment initiative starts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A welcoming Swift call has been booming out over Baslow.

A welcoming Swift call has been booming out over Baslow. This announces to all passing one year old Swifts arriving late May/early June, the opening of a new 10 box Swift village in the bell tower of St Anne's church.

Thanks to the generosity of the charity Derbyshire Swift Conservation (Reg no. 1206439) it has been possible to install a tailor-made box set without any attachments that could damage the ancient tower. More importantly also in time for prospecting Swifts arriving now from Africa to reserve a box for next year's nesting season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swift numbers have been declining as building maintenance has improved, and safe nesting sites in purpose built boxes should solve that problem. If you are passing through Baslow, keep an eye out above the “VICTORIA” clock to see if you can see any Swifts.

A new 10 box Swift village has been installed in the bell tower of St Anne's church

It is appropriate that it is in St Anne's because the Associate Vicar there, Graham Duncan, has been leading a village wide initiative to increase awareness of the environment and do our bit to improve it. There are 3 strands to this at present; energy, transport, and land. For energy the potential for community hydro and/or solar power is being explored. For transport inevitably improved bus services are on the list, but also bike paths linking with other villages.

Putting up bird boxes for several species is part of the “land” strand. Five guided bird walks have taken place, and in total so far 40 species have already been heard or spotted within 2 miles of the village. Participants have been shown how to use AI on their phones to identify bird song using the free Merlin App.