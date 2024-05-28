Swifts welcomed in Baslow as community environment initiative starts
A welcoming Swift call has been booming out over Baslow. This announces to all passing one year old Swifts arriving late May/early June, the opening of a new 10 box Swift village in the bell tower of St Anne's church.
Thanks to the generosity of the charity Derbyshire Swift Conservation (Reg no. 1206439) it has been possible to install a tailor-made box set without any attachments that could damage the ancient tower. More importantly also in time for prospecting Swifts arriving now from Africa to reserve a box for next year's nesting season.
Swift numbers have been declining as building maintenance has improved, and safe nesting sites in purpose built boxes should solve that problem. If you are passing through Baslow, keep an eye out above the “VICTORIA” clock to see if you can see any Swifts.
It is appropriate that it is in St Anne's because the Associate Vicar there, Graham Duncan, has been leading a village wide initiative to increase awareness of the environment and do our bit to improve it. There are 3 strands to this at present; energy, transport, and land. For energy the potential for community hydro and/or solar power is being explored. For transport inevitably improved bus services are on the list, but also bike paths linking with other villages.
Putting up bird boxes for several species is part of the “land” strand. Five guided bird walks have taken place, and in total so far 40 species have already been heard or spotted within 2 miles of the village. Participants have been shown how to use AI on their phones to identify bird song using the free Merlin App.
There is a local “challenge” to residents to see if they can spot 50 bird species by Christmas. This should be easy because the experts including the RSPB think it is possible to spot 80 to 90 in any given year with a bit of effort. The full list of possible birds in and around Baslow can be found on the initiative's public web-site www.baslowenvironmentgroup.org