Swadlincote care home welcomes band of 100 bikers for breakfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Once a month, staff and residents invite local bikers to cruise over to Cadley Hill View for a community breakfast and to show off their sleek scooters and handsome hogs.

After enjoying a delicious sandwich in the sun and talking all things bike, the pack headed inside to share photos with more of the residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the bikers, Martin Hill, said, ‘The staff and residents were brilliant! As we turned up on our bikes, there they were offering bacon sarnies and drinks. Thank you so much!’

Cadley Hill View staff with visiting bikers

93-year-old Cadley Hill View resident, Mick Malpass, added, ‘I really enjoyed our bikers meet! As a man with Parkinsons, I was very appreciative of how helpful and patient the bikers were when showing me their rides.

‘When I was younger, I had scooters; one was a Lambretta and the other was a Jawa which I just loved.’

Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, commented, ‘Community is a huge part of life at Cadley Hill View. Our residents always enjoy meeting new people and inviting others to our beautiful home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’d like to thank everyone who came along to our biker’s meet – we look forward to seeing you all again at our next event on Saturday 25th May from 11:00 until 13:00 at Cadley Hill View!’

To find out more about Cadley Hill View or the next biker’s event in May, call 01283 907 036, email [email protected], or pop into the home on Darklands Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0PQ.