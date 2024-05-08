Swadlincote care home welcomes band of 100 bikers for breakfast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Once a month, staff and residents invite local bikers to cruise over to Cadley Hill View for a community breakfast and to show off their sleek scooters and handsome hogs.
After enjoying a delicious sandwich in the sun and talking all things bike, the pack headed inside to share photos with more of the residents.
One of the bikers, Martin Hill, said, ‘The staff and residents were brilliant! As we turned up on our bikes, there they were offering bacon sarnies and drinks. Thank you so much!’
93-year-old Cadley Hill View resident, Mick Malpass, added, ‘I really enjoyed our bikers meet! As a man with Parkinsons, I was very appreciative of how helpful and patient the bikers were when showing me their rides.
‘When I was younger, I had scooters; one was a Lambretta and the other was a Jawa which I just loved.’
Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, commented, ‘Community is a huge part of life at Cadley Hill View. Our residents always enjoy meeting new people and inviting others to our beautiful home.
‘We’d like to thank everyone who came along to our biker’s meet – we look forward to seeing you all again at our next event on Saturday 25th May from 11:00 until 13:00 at Cadley Hill View!’
To find out more about Cadley Hill View or the next biker’s event in May, call 01283 907 036, email [email protected], or pop into the home on Darklands Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, DE11 0PQ.
Cadley Hill View is a purpose-built luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes, located on Darklands Road in Swadlincote, and rated ‘GOOD’ by the CQC (Care Quality Commission). With 66 en suite bedrooms, the home provides person-centred care and a full and varied activities programme. Ideal Carehomes was recently named a Top 20 Care Group for the fifth year by carehome.co.uk