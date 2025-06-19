Swadlincote and South Derbyshire Parkinson's communities encouraged to try new outdoor activities for summer

People living with Parkinson's in Swadlincote and surrounding areas of South Derbyshire are being encouraged to try a new outdoor wellbeing and exercise session for summer

People living with Parkinson’s in Swadlincote and the surrounding areas of South Derbyshire are being invited to try a free monthly social exercise group which has been launched recently to help more local communities to connect and move together.

Where: The Barn Room, Rosliston Forestry Centre, Swadlincote, DE12 8JX

When: Monthly on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3.30pm

The new outdoor sessions will run every month until the end of summer and are designed to help more people enjoy an active life with Parkinson's

Cost: Free, but parking fees may apply

The sessions include seated exercise classes, Nordic walking and gentle walking in nature with the aim to help more local people living with Parkinson’s to try something new and to enjoy being active in a fun and social way.

Mobility scooters are also available to hire from £2 per person.

Delivered by Get Active in the Forest and Walk Derbyshire, with support from South Derbyshire Community Voluntary Support (CVS), the sessions are delivered by trained instructors who can adapt any classes and workouts to help all ages and abilities get active.

There’s no obligation for people to get involved, so if you would prefer to just chat to our volunteers or members of the team then please let us know.

No previous experience of seated exercise or Nordic walking is required, and carers and relatives are also welcome to join in, or just catch-up with teas, coffees and a slice of cake.

Participants are recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear for walking and to bring a bottle of water.

Helen Adcock, Community Development Officer at South Derbyshire Community Voluntary Support (CVS), said:

“We are delighted to be delivering the new activity classes for the local Parkinson’s community in South Derbyshire.

“This is a fantastic new group that will offer more supported physical activities for those living locally with Parkinson’s and for their families, whilst also offering a chance for people to interact socially.

“It's a beautiful setting, which is accessible and welcoming, and we really hope that more local Parkinson’s communities from across South Derbyshire can get involved and find new ways to be active for summer.

For more information about the new sessions, contact Tor Adams on [email protected] or call 01283 595 906.