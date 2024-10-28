SV2 celebrates anniversary milestone

SV2, Derbyshire’s leading charity that supports anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, has celebrated its 30 year anniversary with a team event attended by guest of honour, the High Sheriff of Derbyshire Ian Morgan OBE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SV2 was originally known as Derbyshire Rape Crisis and operates across the county in dedicated premises and community hubs. They support adults and children of all genders regardless of when their experience of sexual abuse occurred and whether or not they have reported the crime to police.

The charity supported 4,210 children, young people and adults between April 2023 and March 2024 through a range of services including ISVA support through the criminal justice system, counselling and therapy. Through education and professional training events 5,705 delegates were educated around sexual abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SV2 team, past and present trustees and volunteers came together to highlight the progress made over the past 30 years and discuss how they can work in the future to achieve their aims of:

Anniversary High Sheriff and CEO Rachel Morris

- Reducing the impact of rape and sexual abuse on victims and their families

- Encourage increased reporting of rape and sexual abuse

- Support victims through the legal process

- Reduce the incidence of rape and sexual and sexual abuse through education and raising awareness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO Rachel Morris explained: “It is important that we celebrated our 30th anniversary milestone and the impact we continue to make across Derbyshire to support and empower the victims, inform the public and protect future generations.

“There have been many positive changes over the past 30 years in terms of how the criminal justice system and society in general treats and regards victims of sexual abuse.

“People of all genders and ages are also now more confident to report such crimes and seek support than when the charity first started.

“Our anniversary event was therefore an important time to reflect on what we have achieved, thank everyone involved and recognise colleagues through long service awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was also an opportunity for the whole team to map out what needs to be done in future years to cope with the increased demand for our services and how we can better protect and support victims and their families.

“We also focused on new ways of raising awareness and educating young people about the issues that affect so many people’s lives across our diverse communities in the city and county.”

Mrs Morris continued: “We were particularly pleased to welcome the High Sheriff of Derbyshire as our guest of honour as this post is appointed by His Majesty the King to represent him in each county in matters relating to the judiciary and the maintenance of law and order.”

Mr Morgan concluded: “I was delighted to meet the SV2 team and congratulate them on their 30th Anniversary. They are such a positive, friendly team doing amazing, essential work in supporting victims of crime and helping them to re-build their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The numbers of victims SV2 assist each year are quite staggering in themselves, but their impact goes much further of course because the victims’ friends, relatives and colleagues also benefit from their outstanding work. Here’s to the next 30 years.”

For more information about the services provided by SV2 and how to get help, please visit https://www.sv2.org.uk/ ; Tel: 01773 746115 (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday) or email [email protected]