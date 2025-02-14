Sustainable Derbyshire company TDP shows its heart this Valentine’s Day after providing bright pink and lilac seating to iconic love locks project near Bakewell

A Derbyshire business making outdoor furniture from recycled plastic has shown love is in the air after providing vibrant pink and lilac seating at the heart of the iconic “love locker” project at Thornbridge Hall unveiled on Valentine’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kings Award winning company TDP has put its heart and soul into the community project which has seen the locks previously hung on a bridge in Bakewell moved to nearby Thornbridge Hall where they will take centre stage in the estate’s new “love locker”.

TDP has specially made and donated pink and lilac benches at the heart of the love locker which the company has also carefully engraved with a love locks image to help visiting couples get into the romantic mood when visiting the unique installation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also provided additional seating in the form of pink and lilac chairs.

Pink TDP benches at The Love Locker project at Thornbridge Hall.

Thornbridge Hall owner Emma Harrison offered to provide a new home for the love locks which total around 40,000 in number, after an outcry following a county council decision to melt them down and carry out repairs to the bridge.

Unable to bear the thought of thousands of memories being thrown away, Emma has enlisted the support of many local companies and volunteers to create the “love locker” project at Thornbridge, and she said she was delighted visitors would have somewhere inspiring to sit down and reflect while admiring the display.

She said: “When I volunteered to provide a home for the love locks, I had no idea what I was taking on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was so happy that TDP wanted to be part of the project, it really lifted my spirits. When they agreed to be involved, I burst into tears!

The love locker project at Thornbridge Hall, with a lilac TDP bench

“TDP was absolutely amazing. The benches they have provided are absolutely stunning and they are going to catch the eye of everybody who sees them.

“I wanted benches to be at the heart of the love locker project because I wanted people to be able to sit and reflect. People need to be able to sit down and really look.”

Emma said she had been keen to source benches made from sustainable recycled plastic having purchased a piece of furniture made from the same material more than 20 years ago, which is still looking as good as new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TDP makes outdoor furniture from recycled furniture which not only contributes to keeping plastic from oceans and waterways, but also ensures a durable solution requiring virtually no maintenance which keeps its appearance and function for a very long time.

Kym Barlow, commercial director at TDP, said: “We are delighted to be a part of the brilliant love locker project at Thornbridge Hall. At TDP we’re not only passionate about sustainability but our communities too, and as regular visitors to Bakewell and the old love locks bridge we couldn’t miss an opportunity to be involved in this.

“Emma has done a wonderful thing in volunteering to provide a home for the love locks and it’s only fitting this amazing project is being unveiled on Valentine’s Day. We hope that lots of people will come in the years to come and enjoy sitting on our benches as they contemplate the truly important things in life.”

The benches and chairs provided by TDP for the love locker project have used the equivalent of 36,966 plastic bottles, saving around the equivalent CO2 from the atmosphere as would be emitted from the average UK home over the course of ten months.

As part of the project, TDP’s craftsmen have also mounted a large brass bell on to recycled plastic which anyone who finds their own ‘love lock’ is invited to ring.