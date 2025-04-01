Survey reveals Derbyshire’s shift towards sustainable, local dining experiences and the growing popularity of unique culinary events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Feather & Fern PR, a boutique PR agency specialising in food, drink, tourism, and hospitality, has released the results of a new survey revealing key trends in Derbyshire’s hospitality industry. The survey, conducted with 1,000 respondents from across the county, highlights evolving consumer preferences that the founder, Jen Bell, is encouraging businesses in the region should to take into account when planning for 2025 and beyond.

Feather & Fern PR, known for its work with local restaurants, bars, tourism, and hospitality venues, conducted this survey to better understand the demands of Derbyshire’s residents and visitors. The results offer valuable insights into what’s driving consumer decisions in the local food, drink and hospitality scene.

Key Findings:

Experiential Dining Grows in Popularity. More than 60% of Derbyshire residents are drawn to venues offering unique dining experiences, such as themed evenings, farm-to-table meals, or chef-led cooking demonstrations. This trend is particularly strong among younger consumers (18-34), who seek deeper engagement with local food culture.

Sustainability and Local Sourcing. With a growing emphasis on sustainability, 71% of respondents said they favour restaurants and hotels that highlight local, seasonal produce. A significant 67% of participants prefer venues that champion Derbyshire-grown ingredients, showing a clear trend toward supporting local food producers.

The Power of Online Reviews. In the digital age, 78% of respondents cited online reviews and recommendations from local influencers as key factors in their dining choices. The influence of online word-of-mouth means businesses need to maintain an active digital presence to remain competitive.

The Return of the Sunday Roast. Traditional British dishes like the Sunday roast are making a strong comeback, with 55% of participants keen to enjoy this classic meal at local venues. Derbyshire’s agricultural heritage makes it an ideal region to showcase locally-sourced meats and vegetables in this nostalgic offering.

Flexibility and Convenience. As convenience continues to be a priority, 65% of respondents said they prefer venues that offer flexible booking systems. Additionally, 60% highlighted that excellent customer service, delivered by well-trained staff, plays a crucial role in their decision to return.

Scenic Locations Are a Draw. Derbyshire’s natural beauty, including the Peak District, is a major selling point, with 63% of respondents noting that venues with outdoor spaces or scenic views are more appealing. This highlights the opportunity for businesses to capitalise on their surroundings and create memorable dining experiences.

Jen Bell, founder of Feather & Fern PR, commented:

“These survey results reflect some of the significant shifts we’re seeing in the food, drink, and hospitality sector, both locally in Derbyshire and across the UK. Today’s consumers are looking for more than just a good meal; they want to connect with the places they visit in a more meaningful way. Whether it’s through a unique dining experience, a focus on locally-sourced produce, or the convenience of flexible booking systems, the expectations of diners are evolving. This is a pivotal moment for Derbyshire’s food and drink venues to tap into these trends.

“By adapting their offerings to meet these growing demands for sustainability, experience, and convenience, businesses can not only remain competitive but also foster long-term loyalty among their customers. These findings highlight the importance of staying attuned to consumer preferences and continuously innovating to stay ahead.”