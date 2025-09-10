Survey launched to hear from Derbyshire’s professional home care workers

Helen Henderson, chief executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire

Healthwatch Derbyshire has launched a new survey to ensure the voices of professional home care workers are heard.

In partnership with Derbyshire County Council’s Public Health team, the survey aims to gather feedback on infection prevention and flu vaccinations. The findings will help shape future support for the home care workforce across the county.

Professional home care workers are paid professionals who support people in their own homes, helping them live safely and comfortably. Their work includes personal care, practical help, companionship, and support with medication – all of which enables people to remain independent in their own communities.

Helen Henderson, Chief Executive of Healthwatch Derbyshire, said: “Professional home care workers play a vital role in supporting people across Derbyshire. This project gives them the opportunity to share their experiences and priorities when it comes to infection prevention and flu vaccinations.

We hope this will help shape the support, guidance, and resources that make their work easier and more rewarding. This is also important as anything that makes their roles safer, will also trickle down to the people who need this vital support.”

The short, anonymous survey is open until 19 October, 2025. Everyone who completes it can choose to enter a prize draw to win one of two £25 shopping vouchers.

Take part here: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Home-care-worker4/