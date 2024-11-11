Support available for members of the Armed Forces community

By Chris Mycroft
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 20:33 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 14:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A charity that has been helping families of servicemen and women for almost 150 years is spreading the message to a new generation of service families in the Chesterfield area, with the help of their local MP.

The Soldiers', Sailors' & Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA), met with Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, to brief him on the support they provide to members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Toby met with the Divisional Secretary for Derbyshire, Phil Hill, and Branch Secretary, Mike Madin, to discuss the work they do and how people can access them for help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Toby Perkins said, “It was really useful to hear about the fantastic work SSAFA are doing to support current forces personnel, veterans, and their families.

Toby with SSAFA Divisional Secretary for Derbyshire, Phil Hill, and Branch Secretary, Mike MadinToby with SSAFA Divisional Secretary for Derbyshire, Phil Hill, and Branch Secretary, Mike Madin
Toby with SSAFA Divisional Secretary for Derbyshire, Phil Hill, and Branch Secretary, Mike Madin

SSAFA can help with personnel transitioning back to civilian life, provide welfare and benefits advice, support for veterans as they get older, help with mental wellbeing, disability support and many other services.”

SSAFA was set up in 1885 and for 139 years have been committed to ensuring that our service men and women, veterans and their families get the best possible support when they need it. Their support covers both regulars and reserves in the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force and their families, including anyone who has completed National Service.

Toby added, “SSAFA can provide a huge range of flexible support tailored to the individual's needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who needs assistance from SSAFA can contact my office and we will complete a referral form." Toby's office can be contacted at [email protected] or on 01246 386 286. People can also call the SSAFA directly via the ForcesLIne on 0800 260 6780

.

Related topics:SSAFAArmed ForcesChesterfieldSailorsRoyal NavySoldiers
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice