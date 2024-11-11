Support available for members of the Armed Forces community

A charity that has been helping families of servicemen and women for almost 150 years is spreading the message to a new generation of service families in the Chesterfield area, with the help of their local MP.

The Soldiers', Sailors' & Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA), met with Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, to brief him on the support they provide to members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Toby met with the Divisional Secretary for Derbyshire, Phil Hill, and Branch Secretary, Mike Madin, to discuss the work they do and how people can access them for help.

Toby Perkins said, “It was really useful to hear about the fantastic work SSAFA are doing to support current forces personnel, veterans, and their families.

SSAFA can help with personnel transitioning back to civilian life, provide welfare and benefits advice, support for veterans as they get older, help with mental wellbeing, disability support and many other services.”

SSAFA was set up in 1885 and for 139 years have been committed to ensuring that our service men and women, veterans and their families get the best possible support when they need it. Their support covers both regulars and reserves in the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the British Army and the Royal Air Force and their families, including anyone who has completed National Service.

Toby added, “SSAFA can provide a huge range of flexible support tailored to the individual's needs.

Anyone who needs assistance from SSAFA can contact my office and we will complete a referral form." Toby's office can be contacted at [email protected] or on 01246 386 286. People can also call the SSAFA directly via the ForcesLIne on 0800 260 6780

