Sun shines on Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K as organisers celebrate the biggest event yet

The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K returned to Queen’s Park for the annual event weekend in the sunshine!

The event was praised as a great success by organisers, event partners, and participants, with a record-breaking 1400 runners participating in the 10K on Sunday 11th May.

David Archer was the first to cross the 10k finish line with a time of 33:07, with year-on-year female winner, Hayley Gill finishing in a time of 37:38.

The oldest participant in the event was Colin Sharrock aged 79, and Joel Tidmarsh was the youngest at 16.

Theo Anderson and Betsy Smith were the winners of the Pronto Paints Fun Run, which returned for another year and took place within the boundaries of Queen’s Park in tandem with the main event.

8 organisations also took part in the Pronto Paints Wellbeing Challenge, a team entry into the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K’s weekend of events.

This year’s event saw the Nuzest Chesterfield 3K and 5K Challenge take place on Saturday 10 May. Situated within the boundaries of Queen’s Park, the winner of these events was Amelia Harrison for the 3K and Jamie Cawthorne for the 5K.

The event also helped raise thousands for good causes across the region, with circa £32Kpledged for charities including main charity partners – Redbrik Foundation, Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Cavendish Cancer Care, along with many other charities selected by the runners from across the region.

Following the event, John Timms, Event Director of the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10k said: "We're absolutely thrilled with the incredible turnout at this year's event, which has been our most successful to date.

“With record-breaking participation numbers and perfect weather conditions, we witnessed outstanding performances across all races, including our Nuzest 3K and 5K events that took place on the Saturday.

“Since establishing this event in 2020, we have aimed to create a memorable experience that brings the community together while supporting local charities. The atmosphere was amazing, with friends and family lining the entire route to cheer on our participants.

"The success of this event wouldn't have been possible without our dedicated volunteer marshals, generous sponsors, and participants. We're also grateful to the residents of Chesterfield for their continued support and understanding regarding the temporary road closures.

"The funds raised will make a significant impact through our charity partners - the Redbrik Foundation, Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, and Cavendish Cancer Care - enabling them to continue their incredible work in our community."

David Cooper, Trustee of headline sponsor the Redbrik Foundation and a participant in the 10k said: “Having taken part in the 10K alongside several of my Redbrik colleagues, it was great to witness how this year's success truly showcases the incredible community of Chesterfield.

"As a local business, we're proud to support events like this that bring our community together while promoting health and wellbeing. It's been remarkable to see how the Chesterfield 10K has grown to attract participants and supporters from across the country, really putting our town on the map."