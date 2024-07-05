Summer of fun on the menu at Carsington Water

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From the Rural Olympics, to a free hands-on exhibition, to peaceful nature walks, and lots more- Severn Trent is putting on a summer of fun this July and August to help people explore its beauty spots that are right on their doorsteps including Carsington Water.

With the summer holidays nearly here, people will be looking to venture into the great outdoors a bit more and the water company is encouraging everyone to find out more about its visitor sites – with lots of free activities aimed at families to get into nature.

Nestled between Wirksworth and Kniveton, Carsington takes water through the tunnels and aqueduct straight from the River Derwent and to make sure that visitors are fully entertained offers a whole host of activities, walks and volunteering opportunities for everyone to take part in.

This summer will be no exception when an array of activities will be going ahead for all the family to enjoy including free Rural Olympics, games in the great outdoors, move with nature trail, cycling, an interactive exhibition with the ‘Wonderful World of Water’ and much more.

Walking Trail around Carsington Water in 2019 by Dougal (Wikimedia Commons)

For those looking for a leisurely stroll with the family or something a little more fast-paced, the sites’ three routes, ranging from a short accessible one-mile loop around Stone’s Island to a more challenging 7.5-mile full circular route around the reservoir, allow everyone to take in the breathtaking views of Carsington by foot.

It is also a haven for wildlife and is perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching with four fantastic hides and binoculars available to rent from the RSPB shop on site.

Those looking for something a bit more adventurous and make a splash, Carsington Sports and Leisure offer a range of watersports such as rowing, canoeing, windsurfing, kayaking. They also offer bike hire and fishing.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Carsington Water is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s a family looking for a day out, wildlife enthusiasts or those looking for a bit of exercise and some fresh air.

“There is so much to see and do on the site and the hope the great British weather holds out and we see many people come along and see what’s on offer over the coming months.”

Carsington Water is the ninth largest reservoir in England and was officially opened by the Queen in May 1992.

At its highest level the reservoir can hold 7,800 million gallons of water and when full, the reservoir is 31 metres deep – the height of seven double decker buses.