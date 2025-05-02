Sue Ryder volunteer honoured by High Sheriff of Derbyshire for passion and excellence in crafting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sue Ryder Clay Cross shop volunteer, Elaine Answer has been presented with an award for her dedication to the promotion of crafting, by the High Sheriff of Derbyshire.

Elaine, 70yrs old, from Shirebrook has been volunteering at the end-of-life care and bereavement support charity’s Clay Cross shop since 2017 and since then has built a crafty corner at the back of the shop into a fully fledged department. The space is now filled with crocheted items, knitted jumpers, sewing equipment and hand-made display pieces that showcase her flair for intricate stitching and creating magical treasures with needles and hooks.

Supported by Elaine’s gift for producing one-of-a-kind display masterpieces with craft stock and supplies available to purchase in store, the shops craft sales have generated £10,000 for the charity over the last year.

All money raised via Sue Ryder’s shops goes towards funding vital palliative and end-of-life care at its hospices and bereavement support which can be accessed by anyone.

Elaine Answer being presented with an award for her dedication to the promotion of crafting at the Sue Ryder Clay Cross shop.

Commenting on Elaine’s achievement, Sue Ryder’s Clay Cross Assistant Manager, Olivia Manfredi said; "We're so proud of Elaine for this well-deserved recognition. Her creative talent, especially in knitting and crafting handmade masterpieces, brings so much joy and inspiration to everyone around her. She truly puts heart into every stitch, and we’re lucky to have her on the team.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank her for her dedication to volunteering at the shop over the last 8 years. Through her passion for crafting, it is not a stretch to say that she is directly helping fund the care and support we provide.”

Sue Ryder has almost 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK, with money raised in-store going towards its hospices, palliative care hubs and range of bereavement services.