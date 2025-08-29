Stunning sunshine and superb stock make for magic at Hope Show

It was the perfect day for Derbyshire’s best agricultural show and a packed showground enjoyed the wide variety of attractions the show has to offer.

Yet again, despite one of the most difficult farming years in recent memories, sheep entries numbered almost 700 and the cattle numbers held up well. There were surprises in all the sections and new faces made impressive debuts.

The prestigious Hope Show Interbreed Sheep Championship was won by Amy Furness, aged 17 from Wormhill, near Buxton. Her Suffolk shearling tup, bought as a lamb from Builth Wells last autumn, outshone hot competition from all the sheep breed champions from the day.

“I have only ever shown my Dad’s sheep at Bakewell before and this was my first time showing my own Suffolk flock. Our tup will not be shown again as he will be returning to the farm to sire next year’s lambs from my twenty ewes,” Amy said.

In the cattle rings, Tom and Jack Gratton from Riber, Matlock, did one better than their reserve placing last year by scooping the Beef Interbreed Championship with their 20 month old Limousin cross commercial heifer, Sabrina.

Jack says:

“Sabrina has already won the Commercial Championship at Ashby Show and Leek Show so to win the Interbreed at Hope is fantastic. We may take her to Southwell Ploughing Match to close the season.”

In the ever popular Young Farmers Cade Lamb class, Molly Mills, aged just two and half years old from Redmires, Sheffield, stole the show with her Beltex cross lamb. The judge, George Wainwright from Edale was impressed with her performance.

“For her very young age, she showed her lamb perfectly, she was in complete control and kept her lamb tight. She did a grand job!”

Show Director, Neil Priestley, was delighted at the close of another exceptional show, commenting that even the traffic had kept flowing through the valley on the busy Bank Holiday.

“It has been a fantastic day, an excellent turnout of the best livestock from across the region and a great crowd. Thank you to all our exhibitors, traders and especially our volunteers who make the show the success it is.”